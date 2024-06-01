Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’011 1.2%  SPI 15’992 1.0%  Dow 38’686 1.5%  DAX 18’498 0.0%  Euro 0.9797 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’984 0.0%  Gold 2’328 -0.7%  Bitcoin 61’005 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9028 0.0%  Öl 81.6 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
KW 22: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Gold kaufen und von der Goldpreisentwicklung profitieren - so geht’s!
NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 48073435 / ISIN: NO0010851603]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.06.2024 14:15:00

Ultimovacs Announces Poster Presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

finanzen.net zero Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs
9.00 NOK 3.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen


 

NON-REGULATORY PRESS RELEASE

Oslo, June 1, 2024: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, today announces that the data from the Phase II clinical trial INITIUM (NCT04382664), will be presented in a poster session at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, taking place May 31 – June 4, 2024, in Chicago, IL & Online. The late-breaking abstract can be found on the 2024 ASCO website: https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/232936

INITIUM is an Ultimovacs-sponsored randomized, comparative, multicenter Phase II trial evaluating the company’s therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate UV1 in combination with the checkpoint inhibitors ipilimumab and nivolumab as first-line treatment in unresectable or metastatic malignant melanoma. The trial was conducted at 39 hospitals across the U.S., U.K., Belgium, and Norway, and enrolled 156 patients between June 2020 and July 2022.

The poster presentation features key findings and analyses after minimum 18-month follow up of the patients in the trial.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Number: LBA9519
Abstract Title: Ipilimumab and nivolumab plus UV1, an anticancer vaccination against telomerase, in advanced melanoma.

Session Title: Poster Session – Melanoma/Skin Cancers
Poster Board: 303
Date and Time: June 1, 2024, 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM (CT)
Presenter: Paul Lorigan, Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Manchester and Investigator in the INITIUM study

Following the presentation, the poster will be available online in the Investor section of the Company’s website: https://ultimovacs.com/

==ENDS==

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs is a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines with broad applicability. Ultimovacs’ lead cancer vaccine candidate UV1 is directed against human telomerase (hTERT) an antigen which is present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. A broad clinical program, with Phase II trials in five cancer indications enrolling more than 670 patients, aims to demonstrate UV1’s impact in combination with other immunotherapies in multiple cancer types expressing telomerase and where patients have unmet medical needs. UV1 is universal, off-the-shelf and easy to use, and is a patented technology owned by Ultimovacs.
In addition, Ultimovacs holds all rights of the proprietary TET technology platform for any possible future use of formulations in various solid tumor indications. The Company is listed on Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange (ULTI.OL).

For further information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 90686815

This stock exchange announcement was published by Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations at Ultimovacs ASA, on June 1, 2024, at 14:15 CET.


Nachrichten zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten