20.08.2020 04:00:00

Ultima United Limited enters into a binding letter of intent -- Master Lease of Cannington Project

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima United Limited (ASX: UUL) (Company) is pleased to announced that it has signed a binding letter of intent (dated 14 August 2020) to enter into a 2 (two) year master lease agreement for all 10 (ten) units at 3 Oak Street, Cannington with Rhinox Steel Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based Company (the "Master Lease Agreement").

When entered into, the Master Lease Agreement will provide AU$7,800 (seven thousand eight hundred Australian dollars) weekly rental income for the 10 units at 3 Oak Street, Cannington, representing a significant increase from the current total weekly rental income of AU$3,830 (three thousand eight hundred and thirty Australian dollars) which the Company is receiving from individual  leases.

The Master Lease Agreement will also see the Company collect 20 (twenty) weeks' rental in advance to the amount AU$156,000 (one hundred and fifty-six thousand Australian dollars) upon the execution of the formal lease agreement. The Master Lease Agreement does not represent a change in the Company's intentions to continue with the sales efforts of the Cannington units. Contrary to that, the Board believes that this arrangement will increase the marketability of the units by being able to be sold to investors as high-yield leased apartments as well as maximising the current value of the apartments by raising its rental yields.

Rhinox Steel Pte Ltd has been given a 28 day exclusivity period to prepare all necessary documentation.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200819/2889595-1logo

SOURCE Ultima United Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 322.60
2.36 %
Swisscom 523.00
2.23 %
CS Group 10.31
2.13 %
Nestle 110.86
1.73 %
Novartis 78.41
1.45 %
LafargeHolcim 43.75
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 60.06
0.50 %
Alcon 55.24
0.44 %
SGS 2’356.00
0.21 %
The Swatch Grp 199.60
-0.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.08.20
UBS: Bis zu 12.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.08.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
19.08.20
SMI hängt weiter fest
18.08.20
Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte Julius Bär
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche- und Regeneron-Aktien fester: Roche arbeitet mit Regeneron an REGN-COV2
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Zur Rose bleibt deutlich in den roten Zahlen - Zur Rose-Aktie gibt ab
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger nahezu unbewegt
Dufry will US-Tochter Hudson wieder integrieren und von Börse nehmen - Dufry-Aktie im Minus, Hudson-Aktie hebt ab
Darum hält sich der Euro zum US-Dollar auf hohem Niveau - zum Franken höher
US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Portfolio unter der Lupe: Auf diese Aktien setzt George Soros im zweiten Quartal
Apple klagt wegen Birnen-Logo gegen Startup

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch ihre Aufschläge ab. Die Schweizer Börse tendierte zur Wochenmitte mit Gewinnen, der DAX legte ebenfalls zu. Die asiatischen Märkte notierten am Mittwoch uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB