20.05.2021 23:38:00

UltFone Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Giveaways and Online Surprises

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UltFone, a software development company for smartphones and PC/Mac devices, has launched a giveaway and discounts to celebrate their one-year anniversary. UltFone launches an online celebration for their one-year anniversary. The party is set to last from May 17th to June 6th giving all users plenty of time to join in the festivities. The software company has put out four surprises on their site for users to enter to win. Surprises include a 100% giveaway, top-seller bundles, 75% off best-seller deals, and a storewide coupon. All users need to do is going online to the UltFone website to take part in the event. All bundles are offered at discounted prices for a year's worth of access.

100% Free Giveaway awards users
UltFone's 100% Free Giveaway awards users with the UltFone Android System Repair. The product allows users to fix their android like the pros do. To access the free giveaway, UltFone users simply share the event via social media and enter their email to gain 1-month of free access to the system repair product. The giveaway also bundles with an upgrade deal where users can buy lifetime access for 50% off the original price.

Top-Seller bundles
The UltFone Top-Seller bundles provide UltFone users with discounts on bundles that include iOS System Repair plus iOS Data Recovery, Android System Repair plus Android Data Recovery, and iOS Data Manager plus WhatsApp Transfer. Each bundle is offered directly on the UltFone anniversary page and available to any UltFone user.

up to 75% off
The celebration also includes up to 75% off UltFone products including the UltFone iOS Location Changer, UltFone iPhone Backup Unlocker, PC/Mac Data Recovery, and more. All deals are available to all users on the UltFone anniversary page. Finally, all UltFone users can access the 30% storewide coupon which is valid for any purchase on the UltFone store and easily applied through three simple steps that are explained in the coupon offer.

How to participate:
For more information or to participate in the event, visit: https://www.ultfone.com/anniversary-campaign-2021.html 

About UltFone:
UltFone is a leading software development company committed to helping smartphone and PC/Mac users to enjoy the digital life with no hassle. It provides users with solutions for data recovery, system repair, and device content management. UltFone does not only strive to bolster the quality of products it has to offer and the user experience but also leveraging advanced technology to develop new solutions and cater to the unique needs of users.  For more information, visit: www.ultfone.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ultfone
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ultfone
YouTube: www.youtube.com/ultfone

