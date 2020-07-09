UL's GREENGUARD Certification earns recognition in the Singapore Green Labeling Scheme

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL today announced that the Singapore Environmental Council (SEC), will now accept manufacturers' GREENGUARD Gold Certification as proof of meeting the emissions limit requirements outlined in the Singapore Green Labeling Scheme for flooring, doors, wall finishes, panel boards, insulators, furniture, and carpet and carpet adhesives. The Singapore Green Labeling Scheme endorses industrial and consumer products that are produced in an environmentally-friendly manner.

"We are excited that now manufacturers of products with UL GREENGUARD Gold products will meet the SEC's Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions limits for flooring, doors, wall finishes, panel boards, insulators, furniture, and carpet and carpet adhesives. Continued harmonization of emissions standards raises the bar for low-emitting products and encourages manufacturers to consider this important aspect of sustainability," said Alberto Uggetti, vice president and general manager of UL's Environment and Sustainability division.

UL is collaborating with government agencies, NGOs and non-profits across the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) to provide manufacturers of GREENGUARD Gold Certified products more streamlined access to markets where VOC emissions limits are common. In this way, GREENGUARD Gold Certification can help certified manufacturers gain more exposure in the ASEAN region.

With state-of-the-art laboratories housing dynamic environment chambers for precise and comprehensive measurement of VOC emissions from products of all types, UL offers the most advanced technology combined with local regulatory expertise. For more information about UL GREENGUARD Gold, visit https://www.ul.com/offerings/greenguard-certification.

