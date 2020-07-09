09.07.2020 05:02:00

UL's GREENGUARD Certification earns recognition in the Singapore Green Labeling Scheme

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL today announced that the Singapore Environmental Council (SEC), will now accept manufacturers' GREENGUARD Gold Certification as proof of meeting the emissions limit requirements outlined in the Singapore Green Labeling Scheme for flooring, doors, wall finishes, panel boards, insulators, furniture, and carpet and carpet adhesives. The Singapore Green Labeling Scheme endorses industrial and consumer products that are produced in an environmentally-friendly manner.

"We are excited that now manufacturers of products with UL GREENGUARD Gold products will meet the SEC's Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions limits for flooring, doors, wall finishes, panel boards, insulators, furniture, and carpet and carpet adhesives. Continued harmonization of emissions standards raises the bar for low-emitting products and encourages manufacturers to consider this important aspect of sustainability," said Alberto Uggetti, vice president and general manager of UL's Environment and Sustainability division.

UL is collaborating with government agencies, NGOs and non-profits across the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) to provide manufacturers of GREENGUARD Gold Certified products more streamlined access to markets where VOC emissions limits are common. In this way, GREENGUARD Gold Certification can help certified manufacturers gain more exposure in the ASEAN region.

With state-of-the-art laboratories housing dynamic environment chambers for precise and comprehensive measurement of VOC emissions from products of all types, UL offers the most advanced technology combined with local regulatory expertise. For more information about UL GREENGUARD Gold, visit https://www.ul.com/offerings/greenguard-certification.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Contact us

  • https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/ul-asean/ 
  • https://www.linkedin.com/company/ul-environment/
  • https://www.facebook.com/ULASEAN/

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200708/2851530-1

SOURCE UL

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 105.98
0.68 %
ABB 23.00
0.57 %
Lonza Grp 527.20
0.42 %
Swisscom 491.10
0.20 %
Sika 186.65
0.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 348.80
-1.36 %
Alcon 53.66
-1.47 %
CieFinRichemont 62.32
-1.49 %
The Swatch Grp 189.75
-1.58 %
Adecco Group 44.92
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.07.20
Palm Oil Monthly Update – July 2020
08.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08.07.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt heraus
08.07.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen haben geliefert / ABB – Rally noch nicht zu Ende?
07.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
06.07.20
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
06.07.20
Schroders: Coronavirus highlights the importance of the employee-employer relationship
02.07.20
Schroders: Palm oil: how bad is it really?
mehr
Positiver Wochenstart – Geberit im Fokus| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
Trump-Regierung skeptisch gegenüber Kryptowährungen - Vormachtstellung des US-Dollar im Fokus
Swiss Tax Report: Ist das Steuerparadies Schweiz in Gefahr?
Deutlich unter Branchen-Schnitt: Tesla senkt Preise für Solarpanels radikal
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Credit Suisse will sich chinesisches Joint Venture einverleiben - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
Indexänderung im SMI: Adecco muss Platz im Leitindex räumen
US-Behörden ermitteln angeblich gegen Wirecard - Aktie nachbörslich tiefrot
Kardex-Aktie bricht ein: Kardex mit Gewinnwarnung
Wirecard-Bilanzskandal: Wer vom Untergang des einstigen Börsenstars profitieren könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet Handel mit negativen Vorzeichen -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt notierte am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone. Der DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street tendierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB