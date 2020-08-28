28.08.2020 19:56:00

UL Advances Ability for Electronic Product and Equipment Manufacturers to Quickly Enter Mexico Market

Mexico Ministry of Economy grants UL first mutual recognition agreement to allow electronics product testing outside of Mexico

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, today announced that Mexico's Ministry of Economy, General Directorate of Standards (DGN), has granted UL the right to conduct safety and energy efficiency testing globally for electronic products and equipment imported into that country. These include safety tests for audio, video and information technology products and equipment and uninterruptible power systems (UPS) as well as energy efficiency tests for washing machines, household and commercial refrigerators and freezers, motors, lighting, external power supplies and products and equipment requiring stand-by power.

UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL)

With the ability now to perform safety and energy efficiency tests at UL or UL-approved laboratories outside of Mexico, according to official Mexico standards, Norma Oficial Mexicana and Oficial Mexico Standard (NOM) and Mexican Standard (NMX), UL can help reduce time and cost to market for product access to the Mexican marketplace.

The safety test designation, a first for any international testing, inspection and certification company, applies to specific products and equipment as identified by the NOM and NMX categories. Product and equipment groups include:

  • NOM-001-SCFI-2018 - Electronic appliances
  • NMX-I-163-NYCE-2016 - Electronic equipment - uninterruptible power systems (UPS).
  • NMX-I-60065-NYCE-2015 - Electronic equipment - audio, video and similar electronic apparatus
  • NMX-I-60950-1-NYCE-2015 - Information technology equipment

According to The World Bank, Mexico – with a population of more than 130 million and a rise in income levels and spending power – has the 11th largest economy in the world and the second largest economy in Latin America.

"With Mexico's rising growth comes a greater demand for more consumables, contributing to an increased need for additional regulatory safety and security oversight," said Carlos Correia, senior vice president and general manager of UL in Latin America. "With this designation from the DGN, UL is now able to meet that need by utilizing our global network of best-in-class laboratories and testing facilities to help electronic product and equipment manufacturers meet necessary Mexico safety and security requirements and pave the way for a swift and smooth Mexico market entry."

In addition to safety tests, the DGN has designated that UL can now perform energy efficiency testing, including requirements for Energy Star or the Canada Standards Association, at UL facilities outside of Mexico. Applicable NOM standards include:

  • NOM-005-ENER-2016 – household washing machines
  • NOM-014-ENER-2004 – air-cooled motors
  • NOM-015-ENER-2012 – household refrigerators and freezers
  • NOM-017-ENER/SCFI-2014 – commercial refrigeration appliances
  • NOM-029-ENER-2017- external power supplies
  • NOM-030-ENER-2016 – LEDs
  • NOM-032-ENER-2013 – equipment and appliances requiring standby power

"We know that navigating the regulatory landscape of global markets is a complex and challenging task. COVID-19 has added another layer of complexity. With this designation, customers can test their products and equipment closer to their production facilities and mitigate delays due to the pandemic," said Helena Wolf, senior director of UL's International Certification division. "We stand ready to address global market access needs, with our experts and facilities throughout the world — to help ensure a streamlined Mexico market entry."

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Press contact:
Steven Brewster
UL
steven.brewster@ul.com
1+847.664.8425

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-advances-ability-for-electronic-product-and-equipment-manufacturers-to-quickly-enter-mexico-market-301120482.html

SOURCE UL

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:08
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
12:00
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
09:20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
06:09
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:00
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
12:46
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Nestlé stösst Wassergeschäft in China ab - Nestlé-Aktie im Minus
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
Nach Aktiensplits bei Apple und Tesla: Experte: Weitere Unternehmen könnten folgen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Verlusten
Wirecard-Aktie rutscht unter 1-Euro-Marke: Wirecard wohl seit Jahren faktisch im Minus
SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen verbuchen Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Roche erhält Zulassung der FDA für FoundationOne-Krebstests - Roche-Aktie schwächer
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen verbuchen Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich im Freitagshandel fester. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB