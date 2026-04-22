|
22.04.2026 13:25:31
UK Stocks Mostly Subdued In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors largely refrain from making significant moves amid uncertainty about fresh talks between the U.S. and Iran. Investors are also digesting UK inflation data.
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a unilateral indefinite extension to a two-week ceasefire until Tehran submitted a "unified proposal" and "discussions are concluded one way or the other."
Trump also said he would keep the naval blockade in place, which Iran's leaders have called an act of war.
Iran dismissed Trump's ceasefire extension as "meaningless" and said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports is lifted.
The benchmark FTSE 100, which dropped to 10,476.79 after advancing to 10,523.30 earlier, was up 1.68 points at 10,499.77 about a quarter past noon.
Bunzl is rising more than 3%. The business supplies distributor kept its 2026 outlook after reporting Q1 trading in line with expectations.
St. James's Place, BP, Rio Tinto and Fresnillo are up 1.5%-2%. Croda International, SSE, National Grid, Glencore, Pearson, Anglo American Plc, M&G, LondonMetric Property, Associated British Foods and Barratt Redrow are gaining 1%-1.4%.
Tesco moved higher after announcing a new phase of its ongoing share buyback program.
Reckitt Benckiser is down 4.7% after group net revenue declined year-on-year for the first quarter of 2026.
Melrose Industries is declining 4.5%. Rolls-Royce Holdings dropped 2.9% and JD Sports Fashion is down 2.8%.
IAG, Haleon, Diageo, Convatec Group, AutoTrader Group, DCC, Smith & Nephew, Games Workshop and 3i Group are down 1%-2%.
British consumer price inflation increased in March to the highest level in three months, driven mainly by higher transport costs, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed.
The consumer price index climbed 3.3% year-on-year in March, faster than February's 3% stable increase. That was in line with expectations.
Prognosen für Gold, Silber und Öl – Wo stehen die Rohstoffe?
Die wichtigsten Themen im Video:
Gold – sicherer Hafen oder überbewertet?
– Warum Gold trotz Korrektur weiterhin stabil bleibt
– Welche Rolle Geopolitik (z. B. Iran-Konflikt) spielt
– Wie sich Marktmechanismen anders entwickeln als im „Lehrbuch“
Silber – der unterschätzte Gewinner?
– Doppelfunktion als Edelmetall & Industriemetall
– Warum Silber weiterhin Aufholpotenzial gegenüber Gold hat
– Bedeutung der Gold-Silber-Ratio
Lieferketten & kritische Rohstoffe
– Warum Versorgungssicherheit immer wichtiger wird
– Welche Rohstoffe künftig besonders gefragt sind (z. B. Kupfer, Uran, Düngemittel)
– Wie geopolitische Spannungen Preise beeinflussen
️ Ölmarkt vor neuer Preiswelle?
– Auswirkungen der Strasse von Hormus & geopolitischer Risiken
– Warum steigende Energiepreise wahrscheinlich sind
– Chancen für Investoren im Rohstoffsektor
Rohstoffe 2026 – das grosse Bild
– Warum ein starkes Rohstoffjahr erwartet wird
– Welche Faktoren (Inflation, Zinsen, Politik) entscheidend sind
– Strategien für Anleger: langfristig denken statt kurzfristig reagieren
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Krise bleibt im Fokus: SMI knapp im Plus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Mittwoch leicht an, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts bewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.