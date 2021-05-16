SMI 11’121 0.8%  SPI 14’266 0.9%  Dow 34’382 1.1%  DAX 15’417 1.4%  Euro 1.0952 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’017 1.6%  Gold 1’843 0.9%  Bitcoin 44’948 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9016 -0.4%  Öl 68.8 2.6% 
16.05.2021 14:33:00

UK Gambler Stands To Win £7m After Betting £5m On Anthony Joshua To Beat Tyson Fury

LONDON, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- British online betting company AVABET has taken on one of, if not the largest boxing wagers in history.

The anonymous gambler has bet £5m at odds of 7/5 on Anthony Joshua to be victorious in the heavyweight clash against Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia this August.

Should Anthony Joshua become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world the total payout will be a whopping £12m.

Head Trader of AVABET Callum Maddox quoted 'We're happy to take on such a huge gamble for a huge sporting event like this. The market and our internal boxing experts have Fury has the firm favourite in this monumental boxing match. It's sure going to be a nail biting 47 minutes for us and especially the customer, we wish them luck'.

Boxing betting is more popular than ever with the rise of personalities such as Tyson Fury, Floyd Mayweather and Youtuber Jake Paul, the latter delivering hit rapper Snoop Dog $2m in winnings after betting on Jake Paul to beat Ben Askren last month.

About AVABET

AVABET is a UK based betting company that is committed to providing the highest level of player satisfaction, being a betting company created by fans, for fans.

By providing 24/7 online sports betting in the UK and access to a wide range of betting markets, AVABET ensure every member can bet on the major and minor leagues, cups and tournaments bettors are interested in, covering a wide range of international sports and betting markets.

Combining the values of traditional sports betting with the latest advances in digital technology, AVABET is a true leader in online betting.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uk-gambler-stands-to-win-7m-after-betting-5m-on-anthony-joshua-to-beat-tyson-fury-301292142.html

SOURCE AVABET

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14.05.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
14.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.05.21 Hedging-Strategie: Auf Nummer sicher in den Sommer
14.05.21 Marktüberblick: Defensive Werte gesucht
14.05.21 SMI bleibt mögliche Achterbahnfahrt erspart
13.05.21 Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dogecoin nach Musk-Auftritt volatil: 'Buy the dip' oder doch Betrug?
Ballard Power-Aktie: Deshalb haben sich Ballard Power und Linamar zu einer Kooperation entschlosen
Höchstes CAPE der Welt: Droht nun ein Einbruch am US-Aktienmarkt?
Pennystocks: Diese Risiken drohen Anlegern beim Kauf der vermeintlichen Schnäppchen
Dies könnten die nächsten Kaufimpulse für die Tesla-Aktie werden
Warren Buffett: Bidens Steuerpläne sind nicht zum Nachteil der Konsumenten
KW 19: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bayer unterliegt auch im zweiten Glyphosat-Berufungsverfahren in USA - Aktie nachbörslich schwach
"Sell in May": Sollten Anleger das Wall-Street-Sprichwort befolgen oder ignorieren?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit