13.08.2019 21:45:00
UK Facility Management Market Opportunities, 2025: How will the Market Evolve and will Brexit have Any Impact?
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the UK Facility Management Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study takes a deep look at the growth opportunities in the UK FM market in the wake of these transformations. The study includes growth forecasts, comprehensive market metrics, competitive analysis, service trends, customer sector trends, regional trends, and a mapping of the most attractive opportunities for growth to 2025.
The facility management (FM) market in the United Kingdom is going through a transformation driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, and create new service offerings. The UK FM market is one of the most developed and mature in the world with a highly competitive international supply base.
FM services are commoditising and organic growth is hard to find so companies need to innovate if they are to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity and M&A activity will continue apace.
The UK FM market has evolved to become the largest in Europe and one of the most sophisticated and competitive in the world. However, competition is fierce and both growth and margins are under pressure from commoditisation and customers. There are good opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors, but there are also significant challenges for those that fail to adapt (as we witnessed with the collapse and exit from the market of Carillion in 2018). Meanwhile, collaboration and partnership are increasingly critical as the UK market becomes disrupted by technology and new business models.
This study also looks at opportunities in adjacent and converging markets such as energy management, sustainability, and workplace change management. All of these will have a transforming effect on FM in the UK over the coming years. The pace of change in the market is faster than suppliers have ever seen and collaboration is key to avoid being left behind.
Key Issues Addressed
- Which are the fastest growing service delivery models?
- How will the market evolve to 2025 and will Brexit have any impact?
- What will the competitive landscape look like by 2025?
- Which are the fastest growing customer segments?
- What types of services will see growth and which will be the most challenged by the maturation of the market?
- How will suppliers react to the need for dynamic new value propositions?
- What impact will technology and new business models have on the future of FM in the UK in the future?
- What are the 5 most attractive growth opportunities for FM in the UK?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings and 360 Degree Perspective
- Key Transformations of FM in the UK
- Key Trends and Challenges for FM in the UK in 2019 and Beyond
- UK FM Market in Numbers
- Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the UK FM Market
- Associated Research and Multimedia on FM
2. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5-step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for FM Suppliers
- Market Engineering Measurements
3. Growth Environment-Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- FM in the UK-Today's Context
- FM Service Provider Landscape
- Drivers and Restraints
- Focus on Brexit
- Focus on Brexit-Impacts and Risks in Customer Sectors
- Focus on Brexit-Impacts and Risks for Service Delivery
4. Growth Environment-Market Forecasts
- Market Engineering Measurements
- The UK FM Market Universe
- Revenue Forecast-UK Facility Management Market
- The UK FM Market by Customer Segment
- The UK FM Market by Customer Sector
- The UK FM Market by Service Segment
- The UK FM Market by Region
- Competition in the UK-Market Share Analysis
- Competition in the UK-Market Share Evolution
- Competition in the UK-Service Strategies
- Competition in the UK-Competitive Environment
5. Visioning Scenarios
- Transformation of the UK Market-The Need for Change
- Drivers of Change in the UK
- Barriers to Change in the UK
- Benchmarking the UK against Other Markets
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Trends/Factors Impacting the UK FM Market
- Top Predictions for the UK FM Market
6. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
- Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the UK FM Market
7. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1-Workplace Optimisation and WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2-Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3-Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4-XaaS Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 5-Self-delivery of Services
8. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-5-Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
9. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritised Opportunities through Implementation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4feko
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uk-facility-management-market-opportunities-2025-how-will-the-market-evolve-and-will-brexit-have-any-impact-300900761.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
