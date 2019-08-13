UK Facility Management Market Opportunities, 2025: How will the Market Evolve and will Brexit have Any Impact?

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the UK Facility Management Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study takes a deep look at the growth opportunities in the UK FM market in the wake of these transformations. The study includes growth forecasts, comprehensive market metrics, competitive analysis, service trends, customer sector trends, regional trends, and a mapping of the most attractive opportunities for growth to 2025.

The facility management (FM) market in the United Kingdom is going through a transformation driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, and create new service offerings. The UK FM market is one of the most developed and mature in the world with a highly competitive international supply base.



FM services are commoditising and organic growth is hard to find so companies need to innovate if they are to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity and M&A activity will continue apace.



The UK FM market has evolved to become the largest in Europe and one of the most sophisticated and competitive in the world. However, competition is fierce and both growth and margins are under pressure from commoditisation and customers. There are good opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors, but there are also significant challenges for those that fail to adapt (as we witnessed with the collapse and exit from the market of Carillion in 2018). Meanwhile, collaboration and partnership are increasingly critical as the UK market becomes disrupted by technology and new business models.



This study also looks at opportunities in adjacent and converging markets such as energy management, sustainability, and workplace change management. All of these will have a transforming effect on FM in the UK over the coming years. The pace of change in the market is faster than suppliers have ever seen and collaboration is key to avoid being left behind.



Key Issues Addressed

Which are the fastest growing service delivery models?

How will the market evolve to 2025 and will Brexit have any impact?

What will the competitive landscape look like by 2025?

Which are the fastest growing customer segments?

What types of services will see growth and which will be the most challenged by the maturation of the market?

How will suppliers react to the need for dynamic new value propositions?

What impact will technology and new business models have on the future of FM in the UK in the future?

What are the 5 most attractive growth opportunities for FM in the UK?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings and 360 Degree Perspective

Key Transformations of FM in the UK

Key Trends and Challenges for FM in the UK in 2019 and Beyond

UK FM Market in Numbers

Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the UK FM Market

Associated Research and Multimedia on FM

2. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for FM Suppliers

Market Engineering Measurements

3. Growth Environment-Market Overview

Market Definitions

FM in the UK-Today's Context

FM Service Provider Landscape

Drivers and Restraints

Focus on Brexit

Focus on Brexit-Impacts and Risks in Customer Sectors

Focus on Brexit-Impacts and Risks for Service Delivery

4. Growth Environment-Market Forecasts

Market Engineering Measurements

The UK FM Market Universe

Revenue Forecast-UK Facility Management Market

The UK FM Market by Customer Segment

The UK FM Market by Customer Sector

The UK FM Market by Service Segment

The UK FM Market by Region

Competition in the UK-Market Share Analysis

Competition in the UK-Market Share Evolution

Competition in the UK-Service Strategies

Competition in the UK-Competitive Environment

5. Visioning Scenarios

Transformation of the UK Market-The Need for Change

Drivers of Change in the UK

Barriers to Change in the UK

Benchmarking the UK against Other Markets

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the UK FM Market

Top Predictions for the UK FM Market

6. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the UK FM Market

7. Vision and Strategy-Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Workplace Optimisation and WCM

Growth Opportunity 2-Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3-Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4-XaaS Business Models

Growth Opportunity 5-Self-delivery of Services

8. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-5-Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities Matrix

9. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritised Opportunities through Implementation



