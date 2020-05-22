22.05.2020 19:45:00

UK Diagnostics Market Analsyis 2020: Market Size, Segmentation, Demand Drivers, Supply and Operating and Investment Models

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diagnostics UK Market Report 1st edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostics are fundamental to the clinician's understanding of their patient's condition and the best treatment for them. The years between 2012 and 2018 have seen an 8-9% growth in the number of MRI and CT scans undertaken, while the number of pathology tests is growing at a rate of just over 2% per year. Given the insight that can be gained from testing and the benefits that it offers clinicians and patients alike, there is no reason to believe that when we emerge from the current crisis that this growth will not continue. While continued downward pressure in pricing is predicted, demographic changes and pressure to catch up with testing rates in other counties point to sustained volume growth together with growth in the value of the market, albeit at a slower pace.

While the trend has been away from outsourcing diagnostics from the NHS in recent years, the pressure to grow may well create further opportunities. Private imaging companies currently account for around 15% of the addressable market and diagnostics companies remain attractive to investors, reassured by the fact that payments are largely underwritten by public money. As we return to normal after Coronavirus, there is no reason to think that the UK diagnostics market will not return in time to the growth trajectory on which it was set prior to March 2020.

The "Diagnostics UK Market Report" offers a picture of a high value and growing market which makes it highly attractive to investors. While the current crisis will undoubtedly change the market's focus for the short-term, understanding its underlying dynamics and potential makes this report vital reading for investors, advisors, suppliers, commissioners and providers to the UK diagnostics market.

What the report covers

  • Market
  • Politics and regulation
  • Payors
  • Providers
  • Key suppliers to the market
  • Investors
  • Market potential
  • Appendices
  • Glossary

Companies Mentioned

  • 4ways
  • Affidea
  • Alliance Medical
  • Diagnostic Healthcare
  • Eurofins Biomnis
  • Everlight
  • InHealth
  • LabCorp
  • Limbach Group
  • Medica Group
  • Medical Imaging Partnership
  • Medicover
  • Mediscan
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • SYNLAB
  • Sonic Healthcare
  • Source BioScience
  • Unilabs
  • Viapath
  • amedes

