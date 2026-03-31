UFC FIGHT NIGHT® Returns to Galaxy Macau in May with A Stellar Line-up Featuring Song Yadong vs Deiveson Figueiredo



EQS Newswire / 31/03/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

Priority Tickets for "Galaxy Ultimate" WeChat Members on Exclusive Pre-Sale April 14 Public Sale on April 17 MACAU SAR - UFC FIGHT NIGHT® and the opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 – will go on sale to the public on April 17. "Galaxy Ultimate" WeChat members will be eligible for exclusive early priority booking starting April 14. This year, special VIP packages for UFC FIGHT NIGHT®, which include a series of exclusive entitlements, and three-day combo packages for both UFC FIGHT NIGHT® and the opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 are available for an all-rounded experience. All three events will take place at Macau's largest indoor arena – Galaxy Arena – from May 28 to 30, marking the start of the four-year strategic partnership that will bring three UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events to Galaxy Macau through to 2029.





A Stellar Line-up Set for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® at Galaxy Macau



Every UFC FIGHT NIGHT® delivers an electrifying showcase of elite athletes competing in world-class Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) action. The main event promises fireworks as China's No. 5-ranked bantamweight, Song Yadong, collides with Brazil's No. 7-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.



The main event promises fireworks as China's No. 5 ranked bantamweight, Song Yadong, collides with Brazil's No. 7 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.

Known as the "Kung Fu Kid", Song hails from China's Heilongjiang Province. A dynamic striker with nine knockout victories and a reputation for explosive first-round finishes, he returns to fight in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2018, determined to cement his place in the bantamweight title picture.



Figueiredo, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil, is a former two-time UFC flyweight champion renowned for his finishing prowess, boasting nine knockouts and nine submissions. Now competing in the bantamweight division, he aims to break into the top five.



In the co-main event, two of the light heavyweight division's most notable knockout artists will battle it out when China's No. 15-ranked Zhang Mingyang steps into the Octagon against seasoned American powerhouse Alonzo Menifield.



Zhang, fighting out of China's Anhui Province, burst onto the scene with a knockout in ROAD TO UFC Season 1 and stunned fans with a spectacular finish of Anthony Smith. With 19 first-round victories, he is eager to defend his ranking with a thrilling fight in Macau.



Menifield, fighting out of Dallas, Texas, USA, is a proven knockout artist with extensive UFC experience. Looking to secure his place among the light heavyweight elite, he aims to tackle Zhang with a powerful finish.



Tickets for UFC's return to Galaxy Macau - featuring three back-to-back events, UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: SONG vs. FIGUEIREDO and ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Round - will go on sale to the public on April 17. "Galaxy Ultimate" WeChat members will enjoy priority booking on April 14.

The card also features other thrilling matchups, including a pivotal heavyweight clash between No. 3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich of Moscow, Russia and No. 11-ranked Tallison Teixeira of São Paulo, Brazil; Sumudaerji "The Tibetan Eagle" from China's Sichuan Province, challenging top-10 bantamweight Alex Perez of California, USA; a women's strawweight style-versus-style affair between Muay Thai world champion Loma Lookboonmee of Buriram, Thailand and standout grappler Jaqueline Amorim of Manaus, Brazil; a fast-paced flyweight bout between ROAD TO UFC Season 2 winner Rei Tsuruya of Chiba, Japan taking on Jesus Aguilar of Ensenada, Mexico; "Mongolian Murderer" Aoriqileng (China) gets back in the Octagon to face Cody Haddon of Australia in a bantamweight bout.



The Stage for Emerging Fighters: ROAD TO UFC Season 5



Fight Week in May kicks off with the opening rounds of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 on Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29. This thrilling "win-and-advance" tournament showcases Asia-Pacific region's finest MMA prospects, with 32 athletes across four divisions battling for a coveted UFC contract.



In a special main event for ROAD TO UFC on Saturday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu (Sichuan, China) faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez (San Juan, USA) at lightweight.



The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 on May 28 and 29 will feature Asia-Pacific's best talent battling for a UFC contract.

In a special main event for ROAD TO UFC on Friday, May 29, Shi Ming (Kunming, China), the ROAD TO UFC Season 3 women's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation, returns for her second main event appearance to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar (Budhana, India).



Upgraded Experiences: Extended Events Elevate the Fight Week Vibes



The fight nights will be complemented by a week-long programme of high-energy fan experiences, including UFC fighter meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, and a host of other activities. Designed to amplify the excitement surrounding the headline bouts, the fight week programming aims to maximise event exposure and further expand the sport's growing fan base.



The fight nights will be complemented by a week-long programme of high-energy fan experiences designed to amplify the excitement.

For more information about Galaxy Macau and the programme of events, please visit



?UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: SONG vs. FIGUEIREDO?&?ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Rounds?Tickets On Sale



Event Dates & Times:

?ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Round Day 1?- 6pm, May 28, 2026



?ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Round Day 2?- 6pm, May 29, 2026



?UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: SONG vs. FIGUEIREDO?- 4pm (First Bout), 7pm (Main Card), May 30, 2026

Venue:

Galaxy Arena

Ticket Price:

UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: SONG vs. FIGUEIREDO



VIP Experience Package: MOP/HKD from 8,080 to 19,980



Regular tickets: MOP/HKD from 480 to 3,380



ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Round Day 1 MOP/HKD from 480 to 1,580



ROAD TO UFC Season 5 Opening Round Day 2 MOP/HKD from 380 to 2,280



*Currency settled based on the ticketing platform

Pre-Sale Tickets Dates & Channels:

Members of The Galaxy Ultimate Mini Program, UFC Fight Club, UFC newsletter subscribers and UFC social followers, kindly utilise the priority ticket access code associated with the 3-day combo package or single-day event ticket to conduct your priority purchase at Galaxy Ticketing during the designated period.



UFC Fight Week Macau:3-Day Combo Package



Members of The Galaxy Ultimate Mini Program & UFC Fight Club: From April 14 at 11am to April 15 at 9am



UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: SONG vs. FIGUEIREDO on May 30 and ROAD TO UFC on May 28 and 29: Single Event Tickets



Members of The Galaxy Ultimate Mini Program & UFC Fight Club: From April 15 11am, to April 16 at 9am: UFC newsletter subscribers & UFC social followers: From April 16 at 11am to April 17 at 9am



*Please find more event details via www.galaxyticketing.com.

Travel Packages

Inclusive of event tickets and accommodation – sale from 11am, April 16 on Trip.com

Public Sale Date & Channels:

April 17 at 11am, available on Galaxy Ticketing, Damai, Maiseat, Maoyan, uutix



Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #UFC

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Galaxy Macau is thrilled to announce the hottest tickets for UFC's highly anticipated return to Macau – featuring three back-to-back events,and the opening rounds of– will go on sale to the public on April 17. "Galaxy Ultimate" WeChat members will be eligible for exclusive early priority booking starting April 14. This year, special VIP packages for, which include a series of exclusive entitlements, and three-day combo packages for bothand the opening rounds ofare available for an all-rounded experience. All three events will take place at Macau's largest indoor arena – Galaxy Arena – from May 28 to 30, marking the start of the four-year strategic partnership that will bring threeevents to Galaxy Macau through to 2029.Everydelivers an electrifying showcase of elite athletes competing in world-class Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) action. The main event promises fireworks as China's No. 5-ranked bantamweight, Song Yadong, collides with Brazil's No. 7-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.Known as the "Kung Fu Kid", Song hails from China's Heilongjiang Province. A dynamic striker with nine knockout victories and a reputation for explosive first-round finishes, he returns to fight in front of a home crowd for the first time since 2018, determined to cement his place in the bantamweight title picture.Figueiredo, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil, is a former two-time UFC flyweight champion renowned for his finishing prowess, boasting nine knockouts and nine submissions. Now competing in the bantamweight division, he aims to break into the top five.In the co-main event, two of the light heavyweight division's most notable knockout artists will battle it out when China's No. 15-ranked Zhang Mingyang steps into the Octagon against seasoned American powerhouse Alonzo Menifield.Zhang, fighting out of China's Anhui Province, burst onto the scene with a knockout inand stunned fans with a spectacular finish of Anthony Smith. With 19 first-round victories, he is eager to defend his ranking with a thrilling fight in Macau.Menifield, fighting out of Dallas, Texas, USA, is a proven knockout artist with extensive UFC experience. Looking to secure his place among the light heavyweight elite, he aims to tackle Zhang with a powerful finish.The card also features other thrilling matchups, including a pivotal heavyweight clash between No. 3-ranked Sergei Pavlovich of Moscow, Russia and No. 11-ranked Tallison Teixeira of São Paulo, Brazil; Sumudaerji "The Tibetan Eagle" from China's Sichuan Province, challenging top-10 bantamweight Alex Perez of California, USA; a women's strawweight style-versus-style affair between Muay Thai world champion Loma Lookboonmee of Buriram, Thailand and standout grappler Jaqueline Amorim of Manaus, Brazil; a fast-paced flyweight bout betweenwinner Rei Tsuruya of Chiba, Japan taking on Jesus Aguilar of Ensenada, Mexico; "Mongolian Murderer" Aoriqileng (China) gets back in the Octagon to face Cody Haddon of Australia in a bantamweight bout.Fight Week in May kicks off with the opening rounds ofon Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29. This thrilling "win-and-advance" tournament showcases Asia-Pacific region's finest MMA prospects, with 32 athletes across four divisions battling for a coveted UFC contract.In a special main event for ROAD TO UFC on Saturday, May 28, entertaining striker Rongzhu (Sichuan, China) faces heavy-handed Victor Martinez (San Juan, USA) at lightweight.In a special main event foron Friday, May 29, Shi Ming (Kunming, China), thewomen's strawweight tournament winner and viral sensation, returns for her second main event appearance to face India's first and only female UFC representative, Puja Tomar (Budhana, India).The fight nights will be complemented by a week-long programme of high-energy fan experiences, including UFC fighter meet-and-greets, autograph sessions, and a host of other activities. Designed to amplify the excitement surrounding the headline bouts, the fight week programming aims to maximise event exposure and further expand the sport's growing fan base.For more information about Galaxy Macau and the programme of events, please visit https://www.galaxyresorts.com.cn/BRaLNz2IRQ/ Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #UFC The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.





News Source: Galaxy Macau

News Source: Galaxy Macau 31/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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