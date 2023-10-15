Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'900 -0.7%  SPI 14'240 -0.8%  Dow 33'670 0.1%  DAX 15'187 -1.6%  Euro 0.9549 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'136 -1.5%  Gold 1'933 3.4%  Bitcoin 24'392 0.5%  Dollar 0.9032 0.0%  Öl 90.9 5.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842On113454047Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Birkenstock129711946Novartis1200526UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Steel579566Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882ABB1222171
Top News
Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Laut JPMorgan-Analysten könnten dem Aktienmarkt schwere Zeiten bevorstehen
Julius Bär wirbt für Neuaufstellung Manager bei der UBS ab
NEU: Aktien ohne Gebühren handeln mit finanzen.net ZERO (1)
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Facebook-Konzern mit stärkerer Inhaltskontrolle nach Hamas-Attacke
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

16.10.2023 00:01:00

UEG Week 2023 : Babies with a low birthweight four times more likely to develop fatty liver disease in later life

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new study, presented today at UEG Week 2023, has discovered a significant connection between birthweight and the onset of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, now known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), in young people.

Notably, babies with a low birthweight were found to be four times more likely to develop MASLD in childhood, adolescence or young adulthood.

Researchers conducted a population-based case-control study of all people aged 25 years and younger, who had been diagnosed with MASLD between January 1992 and April 2017, totalling 165 cases. Each individual with MASLD was matched with up to five controls from the general population based on age, sex, calendar year and county of residence.

Individuals born with a low birthweight (<2500 g/5 lbs 8 oz) were four times more likely to develop MASLD when compared with those born with normal birthweight. Those born as small for gestational age (SGA), falling below the 10th percentile, were also over three times more likely to develop MASLD early in life compared with those with an adequate (10th–90th) birthweight.

In addition, the researchers found that individuals with a low birthweight, or those born as SGA, had an up to ~6-fold higher relative risk of developing more severe stages of MASLD in the form of liver fibrosis or cirrhosis.

Dr Fahim Ebrahimi, first author of the study, comments, "While previous research has established the link between birthweight and major diseases, the connection to MASLD remained unclear. Our study now provides compelling evidence that foetal developmental factors play a significant role in the development of MASLD and progressive liver disease."

Amidst escalating rates of obesity, MASLD has become the most common cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. In Europe alone, it is estimated to affect over 25% of adults, and its prevalence is increasing.

Dr Ebrahimi adds, "It is deeply concerning that individuals born with a low birthweight face a heightened relative risk of this disease at a young age, as early-onset MASLD often persists into adulthood and has been associated with an increased risk of developing cirrhosis and end-stage liver disease. It is important that we develop proactive and effective strategies to identify at-risk individuals and help reduce the burden of this disease."

For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact media@ueg.eu 

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ueg-week-2023--babies-with-a-low-birthweight-four-times-more-likely-to-develop-fatty-liver-disease-in-later-life-301951446.html

SOURCE UEG Week 2023

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 SMI stoppt Erholungsbewegung
13.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Und die Zinsangst ist zurück
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
13.10.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.10.2023
13.10.23 Robuste Öl-Nachfrage trifft auf reduziertes Angebot
13.10.23 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
13.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung an das August-Tief
12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'380.14 18.85 52SSMU
Short 11'603.16 13.84 DRSSMU
Short 12'017.23 8.96 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'900.30 13.10.2023 17:30:28
Long 10'486.18 19.69 5SSMIU
Long 10'224.81 13.49 3SSMJU
Long 9'774.72 8.82 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien begeistern die Börsenlegenden Warren Buffett und Kenneth Griffin gleichermassen
Starinvestor Warren Buffett wirft erneut HP-Aktien aus dem Depot
Santhera-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
Warum die Charttechnik gegen Cathies Woods ARK Innovation ETF spricht
US-Senatorin Elizabeth Warren sammelt Unterstützer für ihr Krypto-Geldwäsche-Gesetz
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
NEU: Aktien ohne Gebühren handeln mit finanzen.net ZERO (1)
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bullisch! Diese drei On-Chain-Daten machen Hoffnung
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich fester: Sandoz-Papiere legen seit IPO einen starken Lauf hin - Positive Analystenstimmen
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Von der Gründung zur Entwicklung eines Neuropathie-Medikaments hin zum Corona-Mittel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit