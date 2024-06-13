Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’168 0.8%  SPI 16’165 0.8%  Dow 38’712 -0.1%  DAX 18’631 1.4%  Euro 0.9670 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’034 1.4%  Gold 2’323 0.3%  Bitcoin 61’266 1.4%  Dollar 0.8943 -0.3%  Öl 82.5 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Kuros32581411Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Apple908440Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an
Flughafen Zürich im Mai zum ersten Mal über Vor-Corona-Niveau
Ausblick: Adobe legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Börsenwissen für Einsteiger: Das gibt es über die Hauptversammlung zu wissen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
MorphoSys Aktie [Valor: 944497 / ISIN: DE0006632003]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.06.2024 06:19:39

ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

finanzen.net zero MorphoSys-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

MorphoSys
67.36 CHF 1.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Folgende Indexänderungen werden zum Handelsbeginn am 24. Juni wirksam:

===

+ MDAX

NEUAUFNAHME

- Rational

- Traton

- Tui

HERAUSNAHME

- Morphosys

- Sixt StA

- SMA Solar

+ SDAX

NEUAUFNAHME

- Douglas

- Morphosys

- Sixt StA

- SMA Solar

HERAUSNAHME

- Heidelberger Druck

- Thyssenkrupp Nucera

- Traton

- Wüstenrot & Württembergische

+ FTSE-100

NEUAUFNAHME

- Darktrace

- Londonmetric

- Vistry

HERAUSNAHME

- Ocado

- RS Group

- St. Jame's Place

+ STOXX-600

NEUAUFNAHME

- Alk-Abello

- FLSmidth

- Fugro

- Galderma Group

- Kemira

- Munters Group

- Mycronic

- Neoen

- Tui

- Var Energi

HERAUSNAHME

- CRH

- Evotec

- Fabege

- Hellofresh

- Kojamo

- New WH Smith

- Remy Cointreau

- SSP Group

- Teamviewer

- Topdanmark

+ S&P-500

NEUAUFNAHME

- Crowdstrike

- Godaddy

- KKR

HERAUSNAHME

- Comerica

- Illumina

- Robert Half

===

Zuletzt vorgenommene Indexänderung (zu Handelsbeginn am 9. Mai):

===

+ SDAX

NEUAUFNAHNME

- Renk Group AG

HERAUSNAHME

- Varta AG

===

Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com

DJG/gos/flf

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2024 00:20 ET (04:20 GMT)

Nachrichten zu MorphoSys

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MorphoSys

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
06.05.24 MorphoSys Neutral UBS AG
30.04.24 MorphoSys Neutral UBS AG
16.02.24 MorphoSys Neutral UBS AG
07.02.24 MorphoSys Neutral UBS AG
07.02.24 MorphoSys Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ McKesson
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Cintas

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12.06.24 Marktüberblick: Bank-Aktien unter Druck
12.06.24 SMI gibt erneut nach
12.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips gehen in Deckung
12.06.24 Managing Pensions in a Changed Macro Environment
11.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
11.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
11.06.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch
11.06.24 US-Wahlen: Showdown fürs Portfolio
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’681.34 19.32 7CSSMU
Short 12’970.82 13.09 0RSSMU
Short 13’475.35 8.48 SSZM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’167.59 12.06.2024 17:30:19
Long 11’683.12 19.96 Z9UBSU
Long 11’380.00 13.80
Long 10’932.40 8.98 SSRM9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B- 145.50 2.46% Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs -B-
Comerica Inc. 43.23 4.45% Comerica Inc.
CRH plc 62.26 1.87% CRH plc
CrowdStrike 346.18 2.28% CrowdStrike
Darktrace PLC Registered Shs 5.85 -0.41% Darktrace PLC Registered Shs
Douglas 19.30 -3.16% Douglas
EVOTEC SE 26.96 0.97% EVOTEC SE
Fabege AB Registered Shs 88.35 2.73% Fabege AB Registered Shs
FFLSmidth & Co. A-S 23.18 -31.25% FFLSmidth & Co. A-S
Fugro NV Bearer and Registered Shs 23.16 0.17% Fugro NV Bearer and Registered Shs
Galderma 73.87 1.19% Galderma
GoDaddy Inc (A) 123.56 -1.13% GoDaddy Inc (A)
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG 1.52 -8.37% Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
HelloFresh 5.54 -0.09% HelloFresh
Illumina Inc. 118.02 19.27% Illumina Inc.
Kemira Oyj 23.06 -0.92% Kemira Oyj
KKR & Co Inc. 111.60 0.09% KKR & Co Inc.
Kojamo plc Registered Shs 9.49 2.65% Kojamo plc Registered Shs
LondonMetric Property PLC 2.02 2.74% LondonMetric Property PLC
Morphosys AG (spons. ADRs) 18.41 0.05% Morphosys AG (spons. ADRs)
MorphoSys 102.00 4.62% MorphoSys
Neoen SPA 36.50 0.50% Neoen SPA
Ocado Group PLC 4.64 -78.57% Ocado Group PLC
RATIONAL AG 615.00 -0.97% RATIONAL AG
Remy Cointreau S.A. 85.50 1.42% Remy Cointreau S.A.
Remy Cointreau SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh 9.15 1.44% Remy Cointreau SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh
Robert Half 57.70 1.24% Robert Half
Sixt SE Vz. 63.61 -2.78% Sixt SE Vz.
Sixt SE St. 100.70 -5.00% Sixt SE St.
SMA Solar AG 42.06 -8.77% SMA Solar AG
SSP Group PLC Registered Shs 1.69 3.87% SSP Group PLC Registered Shs
St.James's Place PLC 5.33 4.92% St.James's Place PLC
TeamViewer 10.96 -0.14% TeamViewer
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA 11.00 -6.10% thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Topdanmark A-S 37.87 2.50% Topdanmark A-S
TRATON 34.03 -0.80% TRATON
TUI AG 6.04 1.85% TUI AG
Vistry Group PLC Registered Shs 12.75 2.91% Vistry Group PLC Registered Shs
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG 20.75 12.65% Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an
NVIDIA hat Aktiensplit vollzogen - das passierte am Montag mit der Aktie
GameStop-Aktie knickt nach Abbau von Citrons Short-Position ein: GameStop mit Milliarden-Einnahmen durch Aktienverkauf
Grössere Börsenriesen als NVIDIA: Das könnten bis 2035 die nächsten Überflieger am Markt werden
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag stärker
Revision der Bilanzen von Trump Media: TMTG-Aktie reagiert auf Betrugsanklage gegen Wirtschaftsprüfer mit Kursverlust
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid am Mittwoch: Bitcoin gerät unter Druck
NVIDIA-Aktie weiter im Höhenflug - wie lange kann die starke Dynamik noch anhalten?
Darum fällt der Euro gegenüber Dollar und Franken zum Wochenstart
Börsenparty geht weiter: Diese vier Schweizer Nebenwerte könnten nun durchstarten

Indizes in diesem Artikel
MDAX 26’772.92 1.19%
SDAX 15’049.17 1.42%

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit