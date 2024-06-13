|
13.06.2024 06:19:39
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Folgende Indexänderungen werden zum Handelsbeginn am 24. Juni wirksam:
===
+ MDAX
NEUAUFNAHME
- Rational
- Traton
- Tui
HERAUSNAHME
- Morphosys
- Sixt StA
- SMA Solar
+ SDAX
NEUAUFNAHME
- Douglas
- Morphosys
- Sixt StA
- SMA Solar
HERAUSNAHME
- Heidelberger Druck
- Thyssenkrupp Nucera
- Traton
- Wüstenrot & Württembergische
+ FTSE-100
NEUAUFNAHME
- Darktrace
- Londonmetric
- Vistry
HERAUSNAHME
- Ocado
- RS Group
- St. Jame's Place
+ STOXX-600
NEUAUFNAHME
- Alk-Abello
- FLSmidth
- Fugro
- Galderma Group
- Kemira
- Munters Group
- Mycronic
- Neoen
- Tui
- Var Energi
HERAUSNAHME
- CRH
- Evotec
- Fabege
- Hellofresh
- Kojamo
- New WH Smith
- Remy Cointreau
- SSP Group
- Teamviewer
- Topdanmark
+ S&P-500
NEUAUFNAHME
- Crowdstrike
- Godaddy
- KKR
HERAUSNAHME
- Comerica
- Illumina
- Robert Half
===
Zuletzt vorgenommene Indexänderung (zu Handelsbeginn am 9. Mai):
===
+ SDAX
NEUAUFNAHNME
- Renk Group AG
HERAUSNAHME
- Varta AG
===
Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com
DJG/gos/flf
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 13, 2024 00:20 ET (04:20 GMT)
