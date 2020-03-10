<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.03.2020 06:19:45

ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

Folgende Index-Änderungen werden zum Handelsbeginn am 23. März wirksam:

===

+ MDAX

NEUAUFNAHME

Hellofresh

HERAUSNAHME

Dialog Semiconductor

+ TecDAX

NEUAUFNAHME

Isra Vision

HERAUSNAHME

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Microsoft Corp. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 52198647 55.00 % 10.50 %
Citrix Systems Inc. / Fortinet Inc. / VMware Inc. 52198648 59.00 % 10.00 %
AXA / Swiss Life / Zurich 52198649 69.00 % 9.30 %

Dialog Semiconductor

+ SDAX

NEUAUFNAHME

Godewind Immobilien

Steinhoff International

Adler Real Estate

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner

HERAUSNAHME

HelloFresh

SGL Carbon

Dr. Hönle

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

+ FTSE-100

NEUAUFNAHME

Fresnillo

Intermediate Capital Group

Pennon

HERAUSNAHME

Kingfisher

NMC Health

Tui

+ Stoxx-600

NEUAUFNAHME

BAWAG GROUP AG (AT, Banks)

RATIONAL (DE, Industrial Goods & Services)

TEAMVIEWER AG (DE, Technology)

ACCIONA S.A. (ES, Construction & Materials)

LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX (FR, Travel & Leisure)

VISTRY GROUP (GB, Personal & Household Goods)

GENUS (GB, Health Care)

GAMES WORKSHOP (GB, Personal & Household Goods)

REDROW (GB, Personal & Household Goods)

TRAINLINE PLC (GB, Travel & Leisure)

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC (GB, Personal & Household Goods)

BE SEMICONDUCTOR (NL, Technology)

ENTRA (NO, Real Estate)

SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOL AGET NORD (SE, Real Estate)

WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER (SE, Real Estate)

HERAUSNAHME

TELENET GRP HLDG (BE, Media)

OC OERLIKON (CH, Industrial Goods & Services)

HELLA (DE, Automobiles & Parts)

K + S (DE, Chemicals)

BANKIA (ES, Banks)

AIR FRANCE-KLM (FR, Travel & Leisure)

ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES (FR, Technology)

JCDECAUX (FR, Media)

CASINO GUICHARD (FR, Retail)

LAGARDERE (FR, Media)

TULLOW OIL (GB, Oil & Gas)

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT (GB, Financial Services)

NMC HEALTH (GB, Health Care)

AIB GROUP (IE, Banks)

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. (IT, Automobiles & Parts)

Zuletzt vorgenommene Änderungen - per Handelsbeginn am 27. Februar:

+ SDAX

NEUAUFNAHME

Elmos Semiconductor

HERAUSNAHME

Adler Real Estate

===

Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com

DJG/cln/gos/raz

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2020 01:20 ET (05:20 GMT)

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu BAWAGmehr Nachrichten