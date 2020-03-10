|
10.03.2020 06:19:45
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
Folgende Index-Änderungen werden zum Handelsbeginn am 23. März wirksam:
===
+ MDAX
NEUAUFNAHME
Hellofresh
HERAUSNAHME
Dialog Semiconductor
+ TecDAX
NEUAUFNAHME
Isra Vision
HERAUSNAHME
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Microsoft Corp. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co.
|52198647
|55.00 %
|10.50 %
|Citrix Systems Inc. / Fortinet Inc. / VMware Inc.
|52198648
|59.00 %
|10.00 %
|AXA / Swiss Life / Zurich
|52198649
|69.00 %
|9.30 %
Dialog Semiconductor
+ SDAX
NEUAUFNAHME
Godewind Immobilien
Steinhoff International
Adler Real Estate
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner
HERAUSNAHME
HelloFresh
SGL Carbon
Dr. Hönle
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
+ FTSE-100
NEUAUFNAHME
Fresnillo
Intermediate Capital Group
Pennon
HERAUSNAHME
Kingfisher
NMC Health
Tui
+ Stoxx-600
NEUAUFNAHME
BAWAG GROUP AG (AT, Banks)
RATIONAL (DE, Industrial Goods & Services)
TEAMVIEWER AG (DE, Technology)
ACCIONA S.A. (ES, Construction & Materials)
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX (FR, Travel & Leisure)
VISTRY GROUP (GB, Personal & Household Goods)
GENUS (GB, Health Care)
GAMES WORKSHOP (GB, Personal & Household Goods)
REDROW (GB, Personal & Household Goods)
TRAINLINE PLC (GB, Travel & Leisure)
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC (GB, Personal & Household Goods)
BE SEMICONDUCTOR (NL, Technology)
ENTRA (NO, Real Estate)
SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOL AGET NORD (SE, Real Estate)
WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER (SE, Real Estate)
HERAUSNAHME
TELENET GRP HLDG (BE, Media)
OC OERLIKON (CH, Industrial Goods & Services)
HELLA (DE, Automobiles & Parts)
K + S (DE, Chemicals)
BANKIA (ES, Banks)
AIR FRANCE-KLM (FR, Travel & Leisure)
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES (FR, Technology)
JCDECAUX (FR, Media)
CASINO GUICHARD (FR, Retail)
LAGARDERE (FR, Media)
TULLOW OIL (GB, Oil & Gas)
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT (GB, Financial Services)
NMC HEALTH (GB, Health Care)
AIB GROUP (IE, Banks)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. (IT, Automobiles & Parts)
Zuletzt vorgenommene Änderungen - per Handelsbeginn am 27. Februar:
+ SDAX
NEUAUFNAHME
Elmos Semiconductor
HERAUSNAHME
Adler Real Estate
===
Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com
DJG/cln/gos/raz
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 10, 2020 01:20 ET (05:20 GMT)