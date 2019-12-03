<
03.12.2019 06:19:48

ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

Folgende Index-Änderungen werden jeweils zum genannten Handelsbeginn wirksam:

===

+ STOXX-EUROPE-600 (per Handelsbeginn am 23. Dezember)

NEUAUFNAHME

SIG Combiloc (Industrial Goods & Services)

Hellofresh (Retail)

TP ICAP (Financial Services)

Avast (Technology)

Network International Holdings (Industrial Goods & Services)

Evolution Gaming Group (Travel & Leisure)

EQT (Financial Services)

HERAUSNAHME (per Handelsbeginn am 23. Dezember)

Bucher Industries (Industrial Goods & Services)

BB Biotech (Financial Services)

Gerresheimer (Health Care)

Konecranes (Industrial Goods & Services)

Balfour Beatty (Construction & Materials)

RTL Group (Media)

Polish Oil and Gas (Oil & Gas) Celgene

===

Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com

DJG/ros

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2019 00:20 ET (05:20 GMT)

