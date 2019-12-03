|
03.12.2019 06:19:48
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
Folgende Index-Änderungen werden jeweils zum genannten Handelsbeginn wirksam:
===
+ STOXX-EUROPE-600 (per Handelsbeginn am 23. Dezember)
NEUAUFNAHME
SIG Combiloc (Industrial Goods & Services)
Hellofresh (Retail)
TP ICAP (Financial Services)
Avast (Technology)
Network International Holdings (Industrial Goods & Services)
Evolution Gaming Group (Travel & Leisure)
EQT (Financial Services)
HERAUSNAHME (per Handelsbeginn am 23. Dezember)
Bucher Industries (Industrial Goods & Services)
BB Biotech (Financial Services)
Gerresheimer (Health Care)
Konecranes (Industrial Goods & Services)
Balfour Beatty (Construction & Materials)
RTL Group (Media)
Polish Oil and Gas (Oil & Gas) Celgene
===
Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com
DJG/ros
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 03, 2019 00:20 ET (05:20 GMT)