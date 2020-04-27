UDR Announces Change to Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it will host the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual only meeting format due to public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and in consideration of the health and well-being of shareholders and other meeting participants. As previously announced, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on May 21, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person.

Shareholders at the close of business on March 23, 2020 who wish to participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders may attend by visiting the web portal located at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/UDR2020 and entering the control number found on the previously provided proxy card or voting instruction form.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual annual meeting, the Company urges shareholders to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote prior to the meeting.

Although the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual meeting format, the Company remains dedicated to shareholder engagement and intends to return to an in-person meeting format for future meetings.

