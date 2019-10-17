Ucommune Receives United Nations Award in Recognition of Global CSR Innovation.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire / -- The founder and chairman of Ucommune, Dr. Daqing Mao, has been invited to attend the 2019 United Nations (UN) Global Corporate Social Responsibility Summit in mid-October at the UN's New York headquarters, where he will receive the Global CSR Innovation Award on behalf of Ucommune for the second year running for the company's contribution in assisting aspiring entrepreneurs. This prestigious award recognizes Ucommune's significant contribution to the development of CSR practices as one of China's innovative and pioneering co-working community providers.

Organized by the UN NGO/DPI Executive Committee and the Global CSR Foundation, the 2019 UN Global Corporate Social Responsibility Summit awards enterprises and individuals that have integrated CSR into their core business operations and strategies. With its mission to cultivate communities for young entrepreneurs to zero in on solutions for today's pressing social, economic and environmental challenges, Ucommune works hand-in-hand with global partners to pursue global sustainability goals and is recognized by the UN as a vital player in building a sustainable urban future.

"We are honored to receive this invitation. This UN award validates our ongoing commitment to reshape the culture of work for new generations. With our origins as a space-as-a-service platform to serve burgeoning start-ups, Ucommune naturally bears the responsibility to spearhead the global CSR agenda both now and in the future," said Mao. "Through constantly striving to improve our services to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs, we aim to ignite the spirit of sustainable entrepreneurship and bring forth social transformation for the world in this new era."

To assist more graduates in putting their ideas into practice, the company has established Ucommune Lecture, a leadership platform aimed at creating a conducive environment for innovative students. It brings them close to successful entrepreneurs in the form of lectures in which graduates can gain entrepreneurial skills, values and nurture an appropriate attitude towards their future businesses.

Supporting entrepreneurship and employment for youth with disabilities is also high on the agenda. Ucommnue encourages great minds to achieve their dreams, provide a pathway to success for people with disabilities within the company and engage employers to open-up more job opportunities.

To cultivate a higher collective social value through innovation and collaboration, Ucommune has continuously ramped up efforts to revolutionize urban communities through enhancing the efficiency of real estate management with shared workspaces for start-ups. With cost, efficiency and convenience as its priority, Ucommune has established 200 uplifting co-working spaces, the likes of which have attracted digital nomads, freelancers, entrepreneurs and start-ups from across the globe.

Ucommune aims to redefine workplace culture and create a unique worldwide platform that seamlessly integrates both physical and digital communities for people to learn, connect and grow together in a vibrant, open environment. In addition to its flexible and dynamic shared workspaces, Ucommune provides a comprehensive range of services to meet the diverse business needs of freelancers and entrepreneurs, including advertising and branding solutions, incubation and corporate venture capital services, human resources training, financial and legal advice, design and construction services and IT support.

