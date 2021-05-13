SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 33’863 0.8%  DAX 15’200 0.3%  Euro 1.0941 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’952 0.1%  Gold 1’824 0.4%  Bitcoin 43’153 -5.8%  Dollar 0.9068 -0.2%  Öl 66.8 -3.3% 
13.05.2021 19:32:00

UCM Digital Health Adds Healthcare and Technology Executive John Kelleher to Leadership Team

TROY, N.Y., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCM Digital Health (UCM), a leading provider of emergency telemedicine and virtual care solutions, announces the addition of healthcare and technology executive John Kelleher to its leadership team. Kelleher will serve as Head of Customer Success, working with all clients across customer segments to ensure optimal use and consumption of UCM products and services.

Kelleher brings deep experience in healthcare technology and a record of building value by leading strategic change, establishing best-in-class technology platforms, optimizing operations and accelerating revenue growth through new product development and launch.

"John will be a tremendous asset to UCM as he brings his innovative and data-focused mindset to our team," said Keith Algozzine, CEO and co-founder of UCM Digital Health. "He will help us rapidly adapt to changing market conditions as we find new ways to provide value to our health plan partners and employer groups."

"It is very exciting to join the UCM team," said Kelleher. "They are forward-thinking and have built an impressive platform that provides considerable health options through access to top-notch providers. This is a great opportunity to tie my experience in creating value out of complex data sets to prove that UCM services make a difference in access, convenience, and cost to people, health care insurers and systems, and government entities."

Before joining UCM Digital Health, John was Chief Strategy Officer at Alliance for Better Health in Troy, NY., where he created and executed a business plan that moved the enterprise from a state-sponsored DSRIP organization to a for-profit Independent Provider Practice. Previously, John was Chief Information Officer for Glens Falls Hospital, a leading rural hospital in upstate New York; he also served as President and COO of Tribune Media Services (TMS), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tribune Company. He holds a BA in Computer Science/Mathematics from Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York, and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York.

About UCM Digital Health
UCM Digital Health (UCM) delivers an end-to-end healthcare solution that combines a digital front door platform with a 24/7 telehealth treat, triage and navigation service – designed to lower costs, improve outcomes and provide a better patient experience. UCM Digital Health brings together clinical expertise, advanced technology and compassionate care to offer powerful advantages for insurers, brokers, employers, patients and providers. UCM Digital Health partners with insurers, employers, patients, providers, technology solutions companies – covering every corner of the healthcare ecosystem to deliver a complete, trusted, technology-based and data-driven healthcare solution. UCM Digital Health's unique combination of digital front door platform plus emergency medicine triage and navigation expertise allows all care to begin digitally in one place. Located in Troy, New York, UCM Digital Health was founded in 2015 by emergency clinicians Keith Algozzine, PA-C, and Michael Bibighaus, M.D., in an effort to combine healthcare and technology who continue to run the operations of the company. www.ucmdigitalhealth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucm-digital-health-adds-healthcare-and-technology-executive-john-kelleher-to-leadership-team-301291160.html

SOURCE UCM Digital Health



