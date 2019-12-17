UBS Private Wealth Management Team The Matina Group, Makes Local Commitment to Financial Education in NJ

The Matina Group, a Private Wealth Management team at UBS based in Short Hills, NJ, are pleased to announce that they will be offering The Barron’s Business School Site License to the students and faculty of Sacred Heart University’s Jack Welch College of Business & Technology.

Through Barron's in Education, The Barron’s Business School Site License is designed to introduce students to real world market-moving information and analysis that business professionals rely on. The program engages students to join business leaders, top market professionals, C-Level Executives, business school faculty and highly successful investors across the Barron's community.

Students and faculty of the University will receive complimentary access to Barron’s digital and weekly magazine, reviews that highlight top articles and events taken place across the financial services industry, the opportunity to visit Dow Jones' headquarters in Manhattan and other experiential learning benefits to encourage financial proficiency among the next-generation.

"The Barron’s financial literacy program combined with the educational experience that the Sacred Heart University provides is designed to help position the students to become the next generation of business leaders,” said The Matina Group partners, Chris McKenna and Joseph Matina.

The Matina Group plans to expand their resources to reach a wider range of students. "The workforce is more competitive than ever and we firmly believe that by working with Barron’s in Education and providing the next generation with real world, market-moving information and analysis, students will ultimately have a competitive advantage as they enter the workforce,” said Lauren Mirman, a Director with The Matina Group who works closely with women business owners and entrepreneurs.

The Matina Group works with clients in more than 25 states and most major metropolitan areas across the U.S. The seven person team has a broad range of experience with particular specialization in financial planning and investment management, as well as in trust and estate planning strategies for individuals and families of substantial wealth. The team is multi-generational, drawing on a combined 100 years of financial service experience in asset management, private banking, institutional trading and relationship management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191217005540/en/