UBS Advisor Michael Matthews Ranked #1 in Washington on Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Michael Matthews, a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager in Bellevue, WA, has been ranked as the #1 Financial Advisor in Washington State on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2020. This is the third year that Matthews has been named to the list.

With over 30 years of experience and as the leader of The Matthews Group, Matthews provides comprehensive wealth management for individuals, business owners, entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, and retirees. His experience in managing client assets through the decades and numerous market cycles, informs his advice and provides meaningful perspective.

Matthews takes an active, detailed, and highly customized approach to the implementation and regular oversight of client portfolios and financial plans. Careful thought is given to clients' risk parameters, personal timelines, lifestyle needs, and long-term goals. He leverages the resources of UBS's global footprint to help clients thrive financially, so that they can in-turn, make their unique mark on the world.

"This recognition highlights once again the deep commitment Mike has to his clients. We are proud to call him our own as he continues to leverage the firm and his extensive experience for their benefit," said Todd Locicero, West Coast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management.

Matthews holds a B.S. in Business Administration, with a major in Accounting from The Ohio State University. In his free time, he enjoys exercise, golf, water skiing, exercise, and spending time with family and friends in the community.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of approximately 2,200 financial advisors. It was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience.

