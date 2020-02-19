19.02.2020 03:00:00

UBM BN Co., Ltd., Announces SECON 2020 Show Postponement

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBM BN Co., Ltd., the fair manager of SECON 2020 originally scheduled for 18 - 20 March 2020 has made the decision to reschedule the event to 6 - 8 July at KINTEX, Korea.

 

The decision is taken after careful consideration and close consultations with stakeholders following the concerns and uncertainties arising from travel disruptions and other circumstances due to the COVID-19 situation. The fair manager seeks the understanding of participants and the international buyers who had looked forward to attending the show in March and regret any inconvenience.

The safety of the customers and staff is always the top priority. As such, the fair manager is taking precautions and safety measures as recommended by the local government authorities as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) seriously.

UBM BN Co., Ltd. will continue to work closely with all participants to ensure the success of SECON 2020 on 6 - 8 July.

"We wish to thank each and every customer who has supported us on SECON and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding. We look forward to seeing you again in this coming event."

Website: seconexpo.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200218/2722940-1logo-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200218/2722940-1logo-b

SOURCE UBM BN Co., Ltd

