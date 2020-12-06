SMI 10’365 0.2%  SPI 12’889 0.2%  Dow 30’218 0.8%  DAX 13’299 0.4%  Euro 1.0811 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 0.6%  Gold 1’840 -0.1%  Bitcoin 16’704 -3.6%  Dollar 0.8917 0.1%  Öl 49.0 0.4% 

Mehr Rabatt geht nicht! Null Ordergebühren für die beliebtesten Handelsinstrumente! Start Trading! -w-
06.12.2020 12:00:00

Ubitus joins up with Balenciaga to launch Cloud Fashion Show Streaming Service Worldwide

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K., the worldwide cloud gaming technology leader, announces the partnership with Balenciaga in the launch of fashion show on line, the new cloud fashion show service exclusive to Balenciaga's customers. With enabling technology from Ubitus, Balenciaga showcases its first ever virtual interactive fashion show in the cloud, giving high fashion a new meaning.

Ubitus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ubitus K.K.)

When Balenciaga decides to create a virtual interactive fashion show in current global pandemic crisis, it faces the daunting task of globally distributing an extremely large application, hundreds of gigabytes, full of pictures and videos. Ubitus beat out other companies and became the final and sole provide for hosting Balenciaga's fashion show in the cloud.

"We are very excited and privilege to take part in this first of its kind endeavor. We have been in cloud gaming solution business for many years. This is our first foray into other media related industries. We are delighted to work with the creative talents from Balenciaga and substance & inhalt; they certainly open our minds regarding creative thinking," Wesley Kuo stated.

Other media content owners have taken notice and inquiries are pouring in. Ubitus hopes to broaden its technology applications in new industries and areas, in addition to its core cloud gaming business. Contents have many forms; game is just one of them.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubitus-joins-up-with-balenciaga-to-launch-cloud-fashion-show-streaming-service-worldwide-301186870.html

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.60
1.62 %
CS Group 11.82
1.33 %
Roche Hldg G 302.25
0.85 %
Lonza Grp 544.00
0.78 %
LafargeHolcim 48.58
0.73 %
Part Grp Hldg 976.20
-0.33 %
The Swatch Grp 224.30
-0.36 %
UBS Group 12.88
-0.43 %
CieFinRichemont 73.90
-0.46 %
SGS 2’539.00
-0.63 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

04.12.20
Vontobel: Neue Bitcoin-Produkte: Mini Future auf Bitcoin Future
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
04.12.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
04.12.20
Pessimisten gewinnen die Oberhand
03.12.20
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu neuen Bitcoin-Hochs oder weitere Blase? | BX Swiss TV
03.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Valero Energy Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, EOG Resources Inc
02.12.20
Central Banks Contain Future Volatility in Some Markets, Not All
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu neuen Bitcoin-Hochs oder weitere Blase? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

George Soros will sich wohl von seinen Palantir-Aktien trennen
Kursplus im November - Schlechtes Zeichen für Jahresendrally?
Amazon-Aktie, Tesla-Aktie & Co: Darum muss eine Überbewertung kein Verkaufsargument sein
Wirecard-Skandal: Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen EY
KW 49: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Novartis meldet erste Daten aus REACH3-Studie mit Jakavi
BioNTech-Gründer zeigen sich vor UN-Generalversammlung optimistisch
Droht Tesla nach dem Aufstieg in den S&P 500 das Ende?
Goldpreis: Das sind die Analysten-Schätzungen für 2021

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones schliesst nach Rekordhoch höher -- SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Freitag Gewinne verbuchen. In den USA hatten die Bullen das Ruder in der Hand. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit