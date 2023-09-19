Ubisoft’s The Crew™ Motorfest on the Road to Success With Biggest Ever Franchise Launch

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'069 -0.2%  SPI 14'515 -0.3%  Dow 34'392 -0.7%  DAX 15'664 -0.4%  Euro 0.9595 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'243 -0.1%  Gold 1'932 -0.1%  Bitcoin 24'401 1.7%  Dollar 0.8977 0.1%  Öl 94.7 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Lonza1384101Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Arm129235510Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405
Top News
Hoffnung auf erste Zinssenkung der Fed: Börsenkennerin rechnet zuvor mit "massiven Schmerzen"
Tesla-Rivale Lucid prüft Eintritt in chinesischen Markt - umkämpftes Absatzgebiet
Meyer Burger-Aktie, ARYZTA-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Aktien waren seit dem Corona-Einbruch die besten Performer
HUGO BOSS-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Mike Ashley reduziert Anteile an HUGO BOSS
Lonza-Aktien mit Erholungsversuch nach gestrigem Kursrutsch - Impfstoffproduktion für Moderna in Visp eingestellt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Ubisoft Entertainment Aktie [Valor: 491199 / ISIN: FR0000054470]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.09.2023 19:11:32

Ubisoft’s The Crew™ Motorfest on the Road to Success With Biggest Ever Franchise Launch

Ubisoft Entertainment
27.42 CHF 7.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

UBISOFT’S THE CREW MOTORFEST
ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS WITH BIGGEST EVER FRANCHISE LAUNCH

Highest Reviewed Franchise Entry and Strong Reception from Players

PARIS – September 19th, 2023 – Today, Ubisoft® announced strong early momentum for The Crew™ Motorfest, the brand-new open world driving experience of The Crew franchise. The game is the highest rated title in the franchise and had the best first week for the franchise in terms of total unit sell through, overall consumer spend, and season pass adoption rate.

The Crew Motorfest has been received positively by critics and players alike, delivering on its promise of breathtaking Hawaiian scenery and graphic fidelity, improved vehicle handling, and an ode to car culture through the Playlist system. The Crew 2 community have already embraced the new opus and have taken advantage of the ‘Collection Import’ feature, with more than 42 million vehicles imported from The Crew 2 to The Crew Motorfest.

"We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response which has broken all franchise records, and we want to thank our community for their incredible support,” said Ahmed Boukhelifa, Managing Director, Ubisoft Ivory Tower. "Launch is only the beginning: we have planned regular updates with new themes and experiences, and very strong post-launch support with a mix of free and paid content, for a long time to come.”
More than 40 million players have joined the franchise since 2014, breaking monthly average users records in July of this year, more than five years after The Crew 2 launch. Ubisoft Ivory Tower, the studio behind The Crew franchise, has proven its ability to deliver high-quality content in the long term, and has prioritized players’ feedback from playtests throughout the development.

The game is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. Players can also play the Ultimate Edition of the game with a Ubisoft+ subscription, on Xbox, Amazon Luna1 and PC via Ubisoft Connect.

For the latest news on The Crew Motorfest, please visit www.thecrewgame.com. To order, visit store.ubisoft.com.

Press contact Michael Burk
VP, Corporate Communication
michael.burk@ubisoft.com 		Investor Relations Jean-Benoît Roquette
SVP Investor Relations
+33 1 48 18 52 39
jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com

 
      Alexandre Enjalbert
Investor Relations Director
+33 1 48 18 50 78

alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com


About The Crew™ Motorfest  Developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower, a studio based in Lyon, France, The Crew™ Motorfest lets players fulfill the driving bucket list of their dreams in one of the most exhilarating and vibrant open worlds ever created. Motorfest is a car-culture infused festival organized in one of the world’s most breathtaking locations: O‘ahu, one of the main islands of the Hawaiian archipelago. On their own or with friends, players can explore this galvanizing tropical playground behind the wheel of hundreds of the most legendary vehicles ever built. At every corner of the island, the festival offers infinite opportunities for pure fun, all forms of driving challenges, and invites them to explore incredible landscapes: from big city streets to volcano slopes, lush rainforests, idyllic beaches… They are free to follow the roads or forge their own path! 

 

 

About Ubisoft 		 

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.74 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

 

© 2023 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.
.


1 Ubisoft+ on Luna requires account linking and a Multi Access plan. Territorial restrictions apply.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Ubisoft Entertainment S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Jetzt Neu bei der BX Swiss: Sponsored Funds.
Weshalb dieses Angebot für Anleger spannend ist und welche Rolle Julius Bär dabei einnimmt, erfahren sie im heutigen Experteninterview von Oliver Heusser, Head Funds Secondary, Bank Julius Bär & Co. AG mit Matthias Müller von der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:09 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
10:50 NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
09:34 Marktüberblick: Infineon unter Druck
09:02 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Kühne + Nagel, Sika, Swisscom
08:59 Aufschwung gebremst
18.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Ende der geldpolitischen Sommerpause
18.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die Fed – Anleger fiebern Powell-Rede entgegen
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
15.09.23 Grösster Börsengang des Jahres: ARM IPO
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'506.69 19.39 3WSSMU
Short 11'741.58 13.82 JDSSMU
Short 12'184.71 8.84 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'068.70 19.09.2023 17:30:22
Long 10'614.58 19.92 VXSSMU
Long 10'367.77 13.82 5SSMXU
Long 9'934.46 8.99 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Lonza-CEO Pierre-Alain Ruffieux kündigt Rücktritt an
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz nähert sich EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Biosimilar - Trastuzumab bekommt EMA-Empfehlung
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Hoffnung auf erste Zinssenkung der Fed: Börsenkennerin rechnet zuvor mit "massiven Schmerzen"
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail plant hohe Investition in Ungarn
Anstehende Zinsentscheide sorgen für Zurückhaltung: US-Börsen schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit merklichen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Meyer Burger-Aktie, ARYZTA-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Aktien waren seit dem Corona-Einbruch die besten Performer
Diese 60 Jahre alte Öl-Wette bringt Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger noch immer viel Geld ein
UBS-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Bürgerkomitee will Teilverstaatlichung der UBS

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit