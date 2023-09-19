UBISOFT’S THE CREW™ MOTORFEST

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS WITH BIGGEST EVER FRANCHISE LAUNCH

Highest Reviewed Franchise Entry and Strong Reception from Players

PARIS – September 19th, 2023 – Today, Ubisoft® announced strong early momentum for The Crew™ Motorfest, the brand-new open world driving experience of The Crew franchise. The game is the highest rated title in the franchise and had the best first week for the franchise in terms of total unit sell through, overall consumer spend, and season pass adoption rate.

The Crew Motorfest has been received positively by critics and players alike, delivering on its promise of breathtaking Hawaiian scenery and graphic fidelity, improved vehicle handling, and an ode to car culture through the Playlist system. The Crew 2 community have already embraced the new opus and have taken advantage of the ‘Collection Import’ feature, with more than 42 million vehicles imported from The Crew 2 to The Crew Motorfest.

"We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response which has broken all franchise records, and we want to thank our community for their incredible support,” said Ahmed Boukhelifa, Managing Director, Ubisoft Ivory Tower. "Launch is only the beginning: we have planned regular updates with new themes and experiences, and very strong post-launch support with a mix of free and paid content, for a long time to come.”

More than 40 million players have joined the franchise since 2014, breaking monthly average users records in July of this year, more than five years after The Crew 2 launch. Ubisoft Ivory Tower, the studio behind The Crew franchise, has proven its ability to deliver high-quality content in the long term, and has prioritized players’ feedback from playtests throughout the development.

The game is now available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. Players can also play the Ultimate Edition of the game with a Ubisoft+ subscription, on Xbox, Amazon Luna1 and PC via Ubisoft Connect.

For the latest news on The Crew Motorfest, please visit www.thecrewgame.com. To order, visit store.ubisoft.com.

About The Crew™ Motorfest Developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower, a studio based in Lyon, France, The Crew™ Motorfest lets players fulfill the driving bucket list of their dreams in one of the most exhilarating and vibrant open worlds ever created. Motorfest is a car-culture infused festival organized in one of the world’s most breathtaking locations: O‘ahu, one of the main islands of the Hawaiian archipelago. On their own or with friends, players can explore this galvanizing tropical playground behind the wheel of hundreds of the most legendary vehicles ever built. At every corner of the island, the festival offers infinite opportunities for pure fun, all forms of driving challenges, and invites them to explore incredible landscapes: from big city streets to volcano slopes, lush rainforests, idyllic beaches… They are free to follow the roads or forge their own path!





About Ubisoft



Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.74 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.







© 2023 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

.





1 Ubisoft+ on Luna requires account linking and a Multi Access plan. Territorial restrictions apply.

