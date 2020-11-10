SMI 10’331 -0.8%  SPI 12’816 -0.9%  Dow 29’191 0.1%  DAX 13’160 0.5%  Euro 1.0809 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’441 1.0%  Gold 1’880 1.0%  Dollar 0.9146 0.1%  Öl 43.2 2.9% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Erfolgreich Geld anlegen? Vergessen Sie Superkräfte - was es braucht, ist Disziplin! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.11.2020 16:46:00

Uberjets launches app enhancements for Thanksgiving travel empowering booking ease

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the busy holiday season is soon upon us, private flyers throughout the US and Canada look to join up with family during the fast approaching holidays. Uberjets flight search technology has made that a much simpler process to access a private jet, especially here in 2020.

UberJets white background logo (PRNewsfoto/UberJets LLC)

UberJets industry altering technology brings to life real time solutions saving seasoned private flyers thousands to each destination. Through our new Virtual Hangar feature clients can pick the exact year, make and model aircraft best suited to their level of comfort and budget for both business travel or luxury escapes.

To learn more call, click or contact Uberjets at Flyuberjets.com or check us out on the App Store on the Let's Jet app powered by Uberjets.

UberJets is not affiliated with the 300+ various DBA's with the name Uber in it, UberJets is strictly private aviation.

About UberJets:
UberJets, founded in 2017, pioneered an innovative, pay-as-you-fly technology membership model. Inspired by the needs of the modern traveler, UberJets provides 24/7 access to charter services with unparalleled flexibility. While many in private aviation remain fixated on antiquated processes and procedures, UberJets leverages cloud-based machine learning to provide an industry-leading web/app framework. Our technology-driven operating system allows flyers live access to a wide variety of aircraft options, granting freedom to choose the exact year, make and model that serves their mission with the best in market price point. For more information, please visit www.flyuberjets.com.

Follow UberJets Twitter | Instagram.

UberJets LLC
UberJets Media Inquiries:
social@flyuberjets.com
833-823-7538

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uberjets-launches-app-enhancements-for-thanksgiving-travel-empowering-booking-ease-301170003.html

SOURCE UberJets LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 46.60
5.43 %
SGS 2’561.00
4.23 %
CS Group 10.67
3.79 %
Swiss Life Hldg 378.30
2.97 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.80
2.58 %
CieFinRichemont 75.14
-2.44 %
Sika 227.60
-3.19 %
Part Grp Hldg 921.20
-3.40 %
Alcon 58.98
-3.75 %
Lonza Grp 574.80
-7.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:57
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:42
Vontobel: derimail - Multi BRC auf Uber & Lyft mit 50% Barriere / 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:18
SMI-Gewinne schon wieder verpufft
09.11.20
Welke rol speelt goud in 2020?
09.11.20
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

90%-iger Corona-Schutz: BioNTech veröffentlicht vielversprechende Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie haussiert
Biden-Sieg und Impfstoff-Hoffnung treiben Börsen an: Dow mit deutlichem Plus - US-Techtitel geben Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX zogen kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen verlassen Handel höher
Kurz vor Antrag für Corona-Impfstoff: BioNTech legt Zahlen vor - Aktie in Grün
Lonza wird Herstellungspartner für Impfstoffkandidat Adcovid von Altimmune - Aktie in Rot
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie schiesst hoch: Aurora Cannabis übertrifft umsatzseitig Expertenprognosen
Wall Street leicht im Plus -- SMI leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Beyond Meat-Aktie nach Zahlen im freien Fall - Zahlen deutlich schlechter als erwartet
Julius Bär-VRP möchte Rechtsfälle schnell abarbeiten - 79,7 Millionen Rückstellung für Fifa-Untersuchung - Anleger schieben Aktie an
Valora schreibt im dritten Quartal einen operativen Gewinn - Valora-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Neuer türkischer Notenbankchef will Lira-Fall aufhalten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street leicht im Plus -- SMI leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas fester. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag nach, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex von seiner freundlichen Seite zeigt. In Fernost fanden die Börsen am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit