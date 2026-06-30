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30.06.2026 11:39:45

Uber, Alphabet's Waymo End Robotaxi Pilot In Phoenix

Uber
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(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing major Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) robotaxi service Waymo have ended their self-driving partnership in Phoenix, Arizona, media reported.

Uber is said to be preparing to launch a new autonomous vehicle collaboration in the city.

Waymo robotaxi rides are no longer available through the Uber app in Phoenix, while Waymo vehicles are still available ?on Uber in Austin and Atlanta.

The companies in 2023 had partnered for the pilot program, under which Uber had integrated Waymo's autonomous vehicles into its ride-hailing and food delivery platforms.

An Uber spokesperson reportedly said, "Phoenix was our first pilot market with Waymo and was ?an intentionally limited deployment, reaching just over a dozen vehicles dedicated to the program. We learned a lot from that collaboration, which helped us to quickly scale Austin and Atlanta, where hundreds of Waymo AVs are available exclusively on Uber and our coverage area continues to expand.""

Meanwhile, Waymo has integated the vehicles used for Phoenix pilot program back into its own Phoenix fleet, which are available through its app and make autonomous deliveries with DoorDash.

Waymo operates a fleet of about 4,000 automated vehicles in the U.S.

Waymo recently had recalled nearly 3,900 robotaxis in the U.S. citing a software issue, which could cause the vehicles to enter a closed freeway construction zone and continue driving.

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