CHICAGO, May 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UBA and Paycor to Host Webinar on Bringing Employees Back to Work Safely

The next challenging trend for employers

Some businesses are eager to reopen and resume operations during and following the coronavirus pandemic. But first, employers must create a plan to bring back employees without jeopardizing their safety. In this webinar, Paycor will provide suggested best practices and share guidance from the CDC so you can create safe workplaces for your employees. Key questions businesses must answer before their workforce returns to the office will be answered as we discuss different return to work scenarios, keeping the CDC guidance in mind.

To receive complimentary access to the webinar, enter code UBA5000 when registering.

This webinar has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hour toward aPHR™, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through the HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

About the Presenter

Henry Link is Paycor's Principal Partner Marketing Strategist, focusing on aligning the HR and Payroll challenges faced by Paycor's 40,000 clients with the resources, guides, and data provided by Paycor's HR Center of Excellence. Since joining Paycor in 2013, Henry has spearheaded many initiatives to better understand the day-to-day challenges that keep business leaders up at night, helping to provide the feedback and data needed to deliver features and content that help Paycor's customers make a difference in their organization. Henry has overseen and been an integral part in Paycor's client communication strategy, the planning, development and launch of Paycor's HR Center of Excellence, and Paycor's vertical and partner content strategy for the last six years.

Paycor's Mission

Every day, we work with HR and finance leaders who are making a difference. They're recruiting talent. They are designing competitive benefits. They are tracking compliance in a rapidly changing environment. They are building companies that are great places to work. Everyone depends on them. Who do they depend on? Paycor. We offer the best human capital management platform, expertise and thought leadership for medium and small businesses. For more information, visit http://www.paycor.com

About United Benefit Advisors®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation's leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada, England and Ireland. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit http://www.UBAbenefits.com.

