17.05.2021 04:28:00

UAW Rejects Tentative Agreement with Volvo Trucks North America

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks North America today announced that employees represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) rejected a new five-year labor agreement covering approximately 2,900 members of UAW Local #2069 at the New River Valley truck assembly operations in Dublin, Virginia.

The company has been informed that UAW-represented employees will report to work on May 17.

"We look forward to working with the UAW to resolve whatever the outstanding issues are, and we remain confident that we will be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement," said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand.

Negotiations began on February 8, 2021, and the negotiating teams reached a tentative agreement on April 30, 2021.

The NRV plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members. The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the innovative Volvo VNR Electric truck. The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016, and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of dealers with 2,300 service points in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 13 countries across the globe. In 2020 approximately 94,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks´ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

For further information, please contact John Mies, Volvo Trucks, phone 336-543-9094, email john.mies@volvo.com

www.volvotrucks.us    www.volvotrucks.ca     www.volvotrucks.mx

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uaw-rejects-tentative-agreement-with-volvo-trucks-north-america-301292196.html

SOURCE Volvo Trucks North America

﻿

