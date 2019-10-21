+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 14:33:00

UAG Adds New Rugged Cases to OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro Collection

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear, creator of lightweight mobile device cases, introduced their popular Plasma Series for the new OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

The Plasma Series is a sleek and lightweight case that meets rigorous military drop test standards. Crafted with a composite construction, scratch-resistant skid pads, the Plasma Series offers incredibly tough protection with a softer, more flexible grip.

UAG's latest MIL-SPEC cases protect all the impressive elements of the 7T and 7T Pro features like the AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera, and 48 MP tri-camera with 3x optical zoom.

"We're proud to continue expanding the UAG product line with cases that cater to OnePlus fans," said Kaila Vandermey, Senior Marketing Manager at UAG. "The new OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro devices deserve the ultimate in protection that only UAG can provide."

The new UAG cases for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are available online at urbanarmorgear.com.

Plasma Series
Color Available: Ice and Ash
Price: $39.95 | £31 | €36

  • Feather-light composite construction
  • Armor shell and impact resistant soft core
  • Non-slip ruggedized grip
  • Easy access to touchscreen and ports
  • Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround
  • Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:
Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

Media Contact:
Delaney Lanker
ECHOS Communications
Email: 226625@email4pr.com 
Phone: (303) 647-5570

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uag-adds-new-rugged-cases-to-oneplus-7t-and-7t-pro-collection-300941420.html

SOURCE Urban Armor Gear

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Coca-Cola – Ausbruch nach Zahlen
06:15
Daily Markets: SMI – Erneut abgeprallt / Netflix – Euphorie nach Zahlen währt nur kurz
18.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernorst beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
Grüne verlieren in aktuellem RTL/n-tv-Trendbarometer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernorst beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
An der heimischen Börse greifen Anleger zögerlich zu. In Deutschland zeigt sich der DAX fester. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB