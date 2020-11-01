SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

UAE-based The DICO Group strengthens its investment team as it eyes international expansion

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE-based The DICO Group (www.dicogroup.com), the parent company of real estate giant DAMAC Properties today announced the appointment of Thierry Leleu as Senior Vice President - Acquisitions in its effort to accelerate expansion opportunities, notably in Europe and the Americas.  

Leleu’s new mandate is exploring possibilities for further acquisitions in other sectors and notably of luxury brands for the DICO Group. (PRNewsfoto/DICO Group)

In his previous post, Leleu served as Chief Investment Officer of Cromwell European REIT, a Singaporean listed trust that invests in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets across Europe. Over his tenure as Chief Investment Officer, Leleu was able to boost the company's assets under management by 50% and outperformed its IPO forecasts for eight consecutive quarters.

Leleu's new mandate is exploring possibilities for further acquisitions in other sectors and notably of luxury brands for The DICO Group, such as its latest acquisition of Italian fashion power house Roberto Cavalli.

"The DICO Group has enjoyed international growth by selectively choosing expansion markets and sectors that have helped position it as a major regional and international business house," said Hussain Sajwani, founder and Chairman of The DICO Group. 

"The success of our global projects outside our home country of Dubai in countries as far afield as Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Canada clearly indicates the company's ability to deliver the right product to the right market, and Thierry's appointment will further strengthen our focus into the Western markets moving forward."

"I believe my strong record of accomplishments will add value to DAMAC and The DICO Group, which already has a number of significant acquisitions under its belt," Leleu said. 'I will be looking for opportunities to enhance DICO's portfolio. Together, I believe we will achieve great things," he added.

Visit us at www.dicogroup.com

Visit us at www.damacproperties.com. Follow DAMAC Properties on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube (@DAMACofficial).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1324598/DICO_Group.jpg

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uae-based-the-dico-group-strengthens-its-investment-team-as-it-eyes-international-expansion-301164373.html

SOURCE DICO Group

