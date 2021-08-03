SMI 12’163 -0.1%  SPI 15’630 -0.1%  Dow 35’070 0.7%  DAX 15’555 -0.1%  Euro 1.0728 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’118 0.0%  Gold 1’810 -0.2%  Bitcoin 34’300 -3.4%  Dollar 0.9044 -0.1%  Öl 72.3 -1.3% 
03.08.2021 20:29:00

U.S. Women's Field Hockey Team Uses Sustained Acoustic Medicine to Prepare for Olympic Games

TRUMBULL, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Team USA competes in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, these elite athletes need access to quick, effective healing and recovery therapies. Members of the U.S. Women's Field Hockey team - particularly Stefanie Fee and Mary Beth Barham - have leveraged ZetrOZ Systems' FDA-cleared sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) device throughout their rigorous training to compete at the highest level during the games.

sam® is a non-invasive prescription medical device that's applied over the target injury and delivers a localized ultrasound treatment. In more than 40 peer-reviewed studies, sam® has been shown to accelerate and improve the healing process and effectively treat pain from sports injuries, as well as conditions such as arthritis, disk herniation and tendonitis.

"In the pinnacle of our sport, every minute of training matters, and every day gets us one step closer to accomplishing our dream," said Fee. "Thanks to sam®, we've been able to recover faster, train harder, and make every minute count as we aim to be the best team and athletes we can be."

The Olympic medical staff who oversee the athletes also are familiar with sustained acoustic medicine. Both Fee and Barham have used sam® to treat and heal a variety of injuries, including hamstring pulls, hip flexor strains, and intense neck pain. "I've used sam® for several injuries, and each time it has made a significant impact on my return to play," Barham said.

More than 75 percent of injured professional athletes in the United States rely on sam® to hasten their healing process and decrease their time off the field, and 90 percent of professional sports medical physicians prescribe it.

"When you're engaging in physical activity, there's always the risk of injury - especially for athletes," said Dr. George Lewis, founder of ZetrOZ Systems and the inventor of sam®. "Sustained Acoustic Medicine is not only a recovery tool. It also is a means for healing because it allows the body to recover more effectively following bouts of intense exercise."

In addition to the U.S. Women's Field Hockey team, the U.S. Women's Softball team and professional sports organizations like the NBA, NHL, and MLB also use sam®. Athletic trainers have commented that sam® is a reliable tool for increasing trust and relationships between trainers and players because it has built greater confidence in their treatment regimens due to improved recovery time from injuries.

To learn more, visit samrecover.com or zetrozsystems.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems
ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

Media Contact:
Bianca D'Angelo
(203)577-7588 (Direct)
bianca@newswire.com
www.Newswire.com

﻿

