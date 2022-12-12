SMI 11'032 -0.3%  SPI 14'074 -0.3%  Dow 34'005 1.6%  DAX 14'307 -0.5%  Euro 0.9866 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'922 -0.5%  Gold 1'782 -0.9%  Bitcoin 16'061 0.4%  Dollar 0.9362 0.0%  Öl 78.2 1.8% 
Top News
Rekordjahr für Krypto-Hacker: So können sich Bitcoin Investoren schützen
Milliardenvermögen trotz Investmentfehlern: Das waren die acht grössten Fehlentscheidungen von Warren Buffett
In der Krise: Credit Suisse gerät weiter unter Druck
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aufschwung oder fortgesetzter Bärenmarkt fort? - Das erwarten Experten für 2023
13.12.2022 00:51:00

U.S. Supreme Court Denies Tobacco Industry's Request for Injunction Halting California's Flavored Tobacco Law, Allowing Lifesaving Measure to Take Effect

Statement of Matthew L. Myers, President, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Supreme Court today denied a request by R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco interests for an emergency injunction to block implementation of California's law ending the sale of most flavored tobacco products, which was overwhelming approved by state lawmakers in 2020 and upheld in November by 64% of the state's voters. This decision is a major victory for kids and public health and will allow this lifesaving law to take effect later this month. The decision is a rejection of desperate efforts by Reynolds and other companies to further delay the law so they can continue to target kids, Black Americans and other communities with flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids logo. (PRNewsFoto/Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids)

Reynolds has argued that the California law is preempted by federal law (the 2009 Tobacco Control Act) despite the explicit language of the Tobacco Control Act preserving the authority of states and localities to regulate, and even prohibit, the sale of tobacco products. While today's decision is about Reynolds' request for an injunction and does not decide the merits of the company's preemption argument, there is no basis for the Supreme Court to review the lower court rulings upholding the law. Reynolds has raised the preemption issue repeatedly, but every federal court that has considered this issue has held that the Tobacco Control Act does not preempt state and local laws restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products – including the First, Second and Ninth Circuit Courts of Appeals.

The California law was passed in response to the clear evidence that flavored products have fueled the youth e-cigarette epidemic and the tobacco industry's continued, predatory targeting of Black and other communities, especially kids, with flavored products like menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. By using the referendum to delay the law for two years, tobacco companies made about $800 million in revenue from menthol cigarette sales alone during this time period. Their lawsuit was aimed at further protecting their profits no matter the cost.

The tobacco companies' battle against the California law shows once again that they haven't changed and are lying when they claim to care about anything other than their bottom line. Reynolds and other companies will stop at nothing, including overriding the will of the voters, in order to continue targeting children and vulnerable communities with flavored products. Policymakers at every level must stand up to the tobacco industry's bullying and take action to protect kids and save lives.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and 22 partner organizations filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court urging rejection of Reynolds' request for an emergency injunction.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-supreme-court-denies-tobacco-industrys-request-for-injunction-halting-californias-flavored-tobacco-law-allowing-lifesaving-measure-to-take-effect-301700905.html

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Warten auf Zinsentscheide: SMI und DAX gehen tiefer in den Feierabend -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse-Kommunikationschef geht schon wieder - CS-Chinachef Carsten Stoehr verlässt die Bank
In der Krise: Credit Suisse gerät weiter unter Druck
Julius Bär-Aktie gibt ab: Julius Bär muss weitere Goodwill-Beträge abschreiben
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) wird am Montagvormittag ausgebremst
Nestlé-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Nestlé baut neue Fabrik in der Ukraine
Novartis-Aktie tiefer: Novartis hat sich in den USA die Rechte an Tumorbehandlung FAP-2286 gesichert
Clariant-Aktie schwach: Clariant nimmt Abschreiber auf Bioethanol-Anlage in Rumänien vor
BioNTech-Aktie trotzdem niedriger: Kombi-Impfstoff gegen Grippe und COVID wird in den USA geprüft
