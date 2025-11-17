Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'586 -0.4%  SPI 17'304 -0.5%  Dow 47'111 -0.1%  DAX 23'570 -1.3%  Euro 0.9226 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'639 -1.0%  Gold 4'069 -0.3%  Bitcoin 74'552 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7953 0.2%  Öl 64.4 0.2% 
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.
Buffett stockt Alphabet-Aktien auf: Massive Umschichtungen im Berkshire-Portfolio in Q3 2025
Goldprognose: Saxo Bank erwartet erneute Goldpreis-Rally 2026
Xpeng reduziert Verluste deutlich - Umsatz verfehlt Erwartungen knapp - Aktie verliert
Boeing-Aktie sinkt: Emirates stockt Bestellung für verspätete Boeing 777X auf
17.11.2025 17:03:31

U.S. Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction Ahead Of Data, Nvidia Earnings

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are posting modest losses. The Dow is down 88.33 points or 0.2 percent at 47,059.15, the Nasdaq is down 27.44 points or 0.1 percent at 22,873.15 and the S&P 500 is down 11.10 points or 0.2 percent at 6,723.01.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves as they await the release of U.S. economic data that was delayed due to the recently ended government shutdown.

The Commerce Department kicked off the release its delayed data this morning with the release of a report unexpectedly showing a modest increase by construction spending in the month of August.

Reports on factory orders and the U.S. trade deficit in August are also due to be released in the coming days along with the monthly jobs report for September.

While the reports will be more backward looking than traders would prefer, the data could still impact the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting in December.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 57.1 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged next month and a 42.9 percent chance of another quarter point rate cut.

AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) is also in focus ahead of the release of its third quarter financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday.

The strength of Nvidia's results and its guidance could have a significant impact on the markets amid recent concerns about AI valuations.

Sector News

Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day.

Airline stocks have shown a significant move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index falling by 1.6 percent.

Brokerage, housing and retail stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while biotechnology stocks have shown a strong move to the upside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5 percent, while South Korea's Kospi shot up by 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, most European stocks have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after moving lower over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.3 basis points at 4.135 percent.

ETFs statt Sparkonto: Warum Nicht-Investieren Geld kostet: ETF-Panel für Einsteiger & Fortgeschritten | Börsentag Zürich

ETF-Sparpläne boomen – aber wie fängst du richtig an und welche Produkte passen wirklich zu dir? Im ETF-Panel vom Börsentag 2025 in Zürich diskutieren Experten über alles, was du zu ETFs in der Schweiz wissen musst: von den Grundlagen bis zu aktiven ETFs, Themen-ETFs und den versteckten Kosten bei Brokern.

Du erfährst:
🔸Was ein ETF ist, warum er so transparent und günstig ist und wie du mit Sparplänen schon mit kleinen Beträgen (z.B. 50 CHF) Vermögen aufbauen kannst.
🔸Wie du dein ETF-Portfolio aufbaust: MSCI World vs. All Country, Emerging Markets, Themen-ETFs wie AI, Klima oder Gesundheit – und wann „Pfeffer im Depot“ Sinn macht.
🔸Warum „Time in the market“ wichtiger ist als Market Timing und wieso Finanzbildung und einfache Erklärungen für Einsteiger so entscheidend sind.
🔸Wie du Kosten wirklich vergleichst: TER, Courtage, FX-Gebühren, Stempelsteuer & Co. – und worauf du bei Schweizer Brokern und ETF-Anbietern achten solltest.
🔸Ob aktive ETFs eine echte Chance auf Mehrertrag bieten oder nur ein teurer Trend sind – inklusive ehrlicher Einschätzungen der Anbieter.
🔸Wenn du in der Schweiz lebst, ETF-Sparpläne nutzen willst und Schritt für Schritt Vermögen für Rente, Eigenheim oder dein Traumauto aufbauen möchtest, ist dieses Panel dein perfekter Einstieg

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Buffett stockt Alphabet-Aktien auf: Massive Umschichtungen im Berkshire-Portfolio in Q3 2025
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Exportfreigabe für Israel: Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT zeigen gemischte Reaktionen
NVIDIA-Aktie verkauft: Peter Thiel warnt Anleger vor kommender KI-Blase
UBS-Aktie höher: Präsident Kelleher spricht wohl mit US-Finanzminister über Umzug in USA - Partnerschaft mit Ant Group
Warnsignale von Goldman Sachs und Morgan Stanley: Steht eine Marktkorrektur bevor?
Goldprognose: Saxo Bank erwartet erneute Goldpreis-Rally 2026
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Sonntagvormittag
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie rutscht ab: Keine Bestandsgarantie für Labordiagnostik

17:41 Russisches Geld für Kiew? Von der Leyen schreibt Merz & Co.
17:40 Trump signalisiert Bereitschaft für Treffen mit Mamdani
17:34 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 1. Dezember 2025
17:34 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 18. November 2025
17:30 Ukraine: Verwirrung um Verbleib von Ex-Verteidigungsminister Umjerow
17:24 ROUNDUP 2/WHO-Chef: Tabakkonzerne ködern gezielt junge Konsumenten
17:18 Deutsche Anleihen steigen leicht
17:15 ROUNDUP 4: Deutsche Bank will höhere Rendite und 'europäischer Champion' werden
17:08 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 17.11.2025 - 17.00 Uhr
17:07 Fed-Vize sieht Abwärtsrisiken für die Beschäftigung