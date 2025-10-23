Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’557 -0.5%  SPI 17’326 -0.2%  Dow 46’735 0.3%  DAX 24’208 0.2%  Euro 0.9238 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.5%  Gold 4’110 0.4%  Bitcoin 87’496 2.1%  Dollar 0.7953 0.0%  Öl 65.8 2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Studien-Flop zieht Moderna-Aktie nach unten - Was macht BioNTech?
ETFs im Alter: Wie sich auch für Rentner der Einstieg noch lohnen kann
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: HSBC sieht weiter Aufwärtspotenzial - Acht-Billionen-Dollar-Marke in Sicht?
Newmont-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Newmont schlägt Prognosen
Ausblick: General Dynamics legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Suche...
23.10.2025 22:17:02

U.S. Stocks Regain Ground Following Yesterday's Weakness

(RTTNews) - Following the weakness seen in the previous session, stocks moved back to the upside during trading on Thursday. The major averages all moved higher on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a notable advance.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the end of the day but remained in positive territory. The Nasdaq jumped 201.40 points or 0.9 percent to 22,941.80, the S&P 500 climbed 39.04 points or 0.6 percent to 6,738.44 and the Dow rose 144.20 points or 0.3 percent at 46,734.61.

Energy stocks saw substantial strength on the day as the price of crude oil skyrocketed after the Trump administration announced sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, citing Russia's "lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine."

President Donald Trump recently expressed some optimism about ending the drawn-out Russia-Ukraine war before suddenly canceling a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index spiked by 4.8 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index jumped by 3.0 percent.

Substantial strength was also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 4.0 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

SanDisk (SNDK) helped lead the sector higher, with the data storage device maker soaring by 13.7 percent to a record closing high.

Networking, semiconductor and steel stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, while transportation stocks showed a notable move to the downside.

The strength on Wall Street came as the markets shrugged off an initially negative reaction to corporate earnings news from companies like Tesla (TSLA) and IBM Corp. (IBM).

Shares of Tesla showed a significant turnaround over the course of the session, jumping by 2.3 percent even though the electric vehicle maker reported weaker than expected third quarter earnings.

Tech giant IBM ended the day down by 0.8 percent but was well off its lows. The company reported third quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates but slowing growth in its core cloud computing business.

Meanwhile, shares of Honeywell (HON) shot up by 6.8 percent after the industrial giant reported third quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the National Association of Realtors showed existing home sales in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.

NAR said existing home sales jumped by 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 4.06 million in September after dipping by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of 4.00 million in August. The rebound matched expectations.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both crept up by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries gave back ground after trending higher over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 3.8 basis points to 3.991 percent.

Looking Ahead

Following several quiet days on the U.S. economic front due in part to the ongoing government shutdown, the Labor Department's closely watched report on consumer price inflation is likely to be in focus on Friday.

On the earnings front, semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) is among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Streaming-Aktien wie Netflix, Disney und Co. erleben turbulente Zeiten – kommt jetzt der Umschwung? 📉📈

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia werfen wir einen Blick auf den aktuellen Stand des Streaming-Markts sowie auf mögliche politische Hintergründe bei geplanten Übernahmen. Tim verrät, wie er den europäischen Streaming-Markt einschätzt und in welche Titel er aktuell investiert ist – inklusive Oracle als Überraschungskandidat.

🔍 Themen im Überblick:
🔹Einschätzungen zu Netflix & Disney
🔹Europa im Streaming-Vergleich
🔹Potenzial für neue Übernahmen
🔹Oracles strategische Position
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

18:38 Logo WHS DAX Livetrading Session: Trader‘s Circle – mit Behrendt & Bernstein LIVE am Markt (Aufzeichnung von heute)
14:30 Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12:22 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (51.5%) auf Applied Materials Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, QUALCOMM Inc
10:36 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Luxus – Das Strahlen kehrt zurück/Versicherer – Gewichtiges Branchentreffen
09:26 Marktüberblick: SAP und Tesla nach Zahlen im Fokus
09:12 SMI tritt weiter auf der Stelle
09:00 US-Banken in einem neuen Zinsumfeld
21.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’068.97 19.72 B7ZS2U
Short 13’337.00 13.87 BKPSVU
Short 13’910.78 8.47 UJ3S8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’557.27 23.10.2025 17:30:17
Long 12’031.13 19.41 SZEBLU
Long 11’729.30 13.28 SHFB5U
Long 11’267.15 8.95 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhöht Gewinnziele für das Gesamtjahr - Aktie tiefer
Beyond Meat-Aktie explodiert: Walmart-Deal und Short Squeeze befeuern Kurs
Kurskorrektur bei der DroneShield-Aktie: Jetzt kaufen oder abwarten?
Strategiewechsel zahlt sich aus: Quantum eMotion-Aktie im Höhenflug - auch D-Wave Quantum im Blick
SAP-Aktie dennoch in Grün: SAP setzt in Q3 weniger um
Ricardo Salinas bullish: Bitcoin soll laut Milliardär auf 1,5 Millionen Dollar steigen
Vorerst wohl kein Friedensgipfel in Sicht: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK können Gewinne nicht verteidigen
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Digitale Kanäle lahmgelegt - Immobilienverkauf an Swiss Life
Goldpreis erholt sich deutlich: Starker Rebound nach heftigem Einbruch
Rieter-Aktie fällt: Umsatzziel gesenkt - rote Zahlen erwartet

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:21 ROUNDUP: Ostflügel vom Weißen Haus für Trumps Ballsaal abgerissen
22:20 ROUNDUP 2: Litauen meldet Luftraumverletzung durch russische Flugzeuge
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Solide Aufwärtstendenz
22:13 Trump will doch nicht in San Francisco 'eingreifen'
22:05 ROUNDUP: Weißes Haus: Trump will Xi nächsten Donnerstag treffen
22:02 Studie: Mehr als 41 Millionen schauen regelmäßig Kurzvideos
21:56 ROUNDUP/Kreise: EU treibt Plan für Nutzung von russischem Vermögen voran
21:48 ROUNDUP: Litauen meldet Luftraumverletzung durch russische Flugzeuge
21:39 Kreise: EU treibt Plan für Nutzung von russischem Vermögen voran
21:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Vinci auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 142 Euro