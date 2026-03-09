Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’000 -0.7%  SPI 17’964 -0.8%  Dow 47’741 0.5%  DAX 23’409 -0.8%  Euro 0.9037 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’685 -0.6%  Gold 5’137 0.7%  Bitcoin 53’667 4.0%  Dollar 0.7777 -0.3%  Öl 89.4 -4.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
HPE-Aktie zieht an: Hewlett Packard Enterprise steigert Umsatz - Gewinn sinkt
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Rüstungskonzern will jährlich Hunderte Drohnenboote bauen
So bewegt sich der US-Dollar zum Franken und Euro
Ausblick: Oracle gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Suche...
09.03.2026 21:19:24

U.S. Stocks Recover From Early Sell-Off As Trump Says Iran War Could Be Over Soon

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply lower in early trading on Monday but showed a substantial turnaround over the course of the session. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels and into positive territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the recovery.

The major averages surged in the final hour of trading, closing not far off their highs. The Nasdaq jumped 308.27 points or 1.4 percent to 22,695.95, the S&P 500 advanced 55.96 points or 0.8 percent to 6,795.99 and the Dow climbed 239.25 points or 0.5 percent to 47,740.80.

Early in the session, the Dow tumbled by as much as 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both slumped by as much as 1.5 percent, hitting their worst intraday levels in over three months.

The late-day rally on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump purportedly told a CBS News reporter the U.S. war with Iran could be over soon.

In a post on X, CBS News' Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang said Trump told her, "I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they've got no Air Force."

Trump also said that the U.S. is "very far" ahead of his initial four to five week estimated time frame, according to Jiang.

In a separate post, Jiang said Trump told her that he is thinking about taking over the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a nosedive by the price of crude oil.

An extended surge by the price of crude oil contributed to the early weakness on Wall Street, with crude spiking above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022 and reaching a high of nearly $120 a barrel.

The continued increase came following reports major oil producers Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are cutting production.

With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed due to Iranian threats against tankers, the countries are said to be running out of storage space.

Sector News

Semiconductor stocks helped lead the turnaround on Wall Street, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiking by 3.9 percent after tumbling by as much as 2 percent to a two-month intraday low.

Computer hardware, networking and biotechnology stocks also moved sharply higher over the course of the session, contributing to the jump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Airline stocks also showed a substantial rebound, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 1.8 percent. The index plummeted by as much as 6.2 percent to its lowest intraday level in over three months in early trading.

Oil service and healthcare stocks also moved to the upside on the day, while some weakness remained visible among telecom stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 5.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 1.4 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. The French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.0 percent, the German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries recovered from early weakness to end the day roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, crept up by less than a basis point to 4.136 percent after reaching a high of 4.177 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist

Filtern oder Sortieren? Thomas Vittner zeigt am Dienstagabend, wie du Aktien objektiv sortierst, statt sie voreilig zu löschen. Lerne ein System für echte Treffsicherheit kennen!

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:49 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Berichtssaison auf der Zielgeraden
09:29 Marktüberblick: Ölpreis-Schock im Fokus
09:13 SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
08:13 Wie Goldman Sachs die globalen Finanzmärkte prägte
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
05.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Banco Santander SA, UBS Group AG
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’505.97 19.12 BDOSZU
Short 13’758.83 13.93 S8PBCU
Short 14’288.76 8.88 BONS1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’000.09 09.03.2026 17:31:34
Long 12’393.42 19.84 SRZBNU
Long 12’099.89 13.78 SNLBQU
Long 11’571.35 8.85 SRNB8U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.