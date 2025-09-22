Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’126 0.1%  SPI 16’824 0.1%  Dow 46’382 0.1%  DAX 23’527 -0.5%  Euro 0.9350 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’442 -0.3%  Gold 3’748 1.7%  Bitcoin 88’922 -3.1%  Dollar 0.7924 -0.3%  Öl 66.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Chip-Duell spitzt sich zu: Broadcom macht der NVIDIA-Aktie Konkurrenz
100-Milliarden-Dollar-Investition in OpenAI schiebt NVIDIA-Aktie auf neues Rekordhoch
Diginex-Aktie setzt Rally mit erneutem kräftigem Kurssprung fort
Oracle-Aktie gewinnt: Neue Doppelspitze - Führungswechsel mit Konzentration auf KI
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: Neue iPhones kommen in China gut an
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
22.09.2025 22:19:30

U.S. Stocks Reach New Record Highs After Recovering From Initial Pullback

(RTTNews) - After recovering from an initial move to the downside, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Monday. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq led the charge, the major averages all reached new record closing highs.

The major averages ended the day just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq advanced 157.50 points or 0.7 percent to 22,788.98, the S&P 500 climbed 29.39 points or 0.4 percent to 6,693.75 and the narrower Dow inched up 66.27 points or 0.1 percent to 46,381.54.

Profit taking contributed to the initial weakness on Wall Street, with some traders looking to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders remain optimistic about the outlook for the markets amid expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

After cutting rates by a quarter point last Wednesday, the Fed is widely expected to lower rates by another quarter at each of its next two meetings in October and December.

Later this week, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release the Fed's preferred readings on consumer price inflation, which could impact the outlook for rates.

A number of Fed officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, are also scheduled to deliver remarks over the next several days.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off news that President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation to restrict the entry into the U.S. of certain H-1B aliens as nonimmigrant workers.

The White House said new H-1B applicants would be required to pay a $100,000 fee, with the move intended to "curb abuses that displace U.S. workers and undermine national security."

Sector News

Gold stocks saw substantial strength as the price of the precious metal surged to a new record high, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index jumping by 3.0 percent to its best closing level in over thirteen years.

Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks also showed strong moves to the upside, contributing to the advanced by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

On the other hand, housing stocks saw significant weakness on the day, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 1.5 percent to a one-month closing low.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.0 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks moved mostly lower on the day. The German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index declined by 0.3 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries showed a lack of direction after trending lower over the past few sessions. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, eventually ended the day up by less than a basis point at 4.143 percent.

Looking Ahead

Amid a lack of major U.S. economic data, trading on Tuesday may be impacted by remarks by several Fed officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsentag 2025: Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende?

Wall Street Zürichsee vs. Eurozone: Wer hat 2025 die Nase vorn?

In 🎙️ der Paneldiskussion zum Thema Schweizer Blue Chips sprechen Lars Erichsen @ErichsenGeld Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia , Thomas Kovacs ‪alias @Sparkojote und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss über den aktuellen Zustand der Schweizer Wirtschaft, spannende Blue Chip-Aktien, das internationale Marktumfeld sowie wichtige Trends in Branchen, Währungen und Krypto.

💡 Wie steht die Schweiz im Vergleich zu den USA und der Eurozone da?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten aktuell Potenzial?
💡 Und wie würden Profis 10.000 CHF, EUR oder USD heute investieren?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende? | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

19:30 Logo WHS FedEx Aktie aktuell: Belastung durch Zölle, aber starke US-Nachfrage. Lohnt sich der Einstieg?
11:52 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SNB vor dem Dilemma
09:36 Marktüberblick: Porsche AG senkt Prognose erneut
09:16 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
08:54 Zukunftsperspektiven für Chemiekonzerne in einem wandelbaren Markt
06:38 Schweiz vs. USA vs. Eurozone – wer schlägt den Markt bis Jahresende? | Börsentag Zürich 2025
19.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
18.09.25 Julius Bär: 15.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf ASML Holding NV, Sanofi, Banco Santander SA, SAP SE
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’586.66 19.84 BR1SRU
Short 12’869.94 13.60 S2S3YU
Short 13’336.51 8.90 3OUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’126.14 22.09.2025 17:31:16
Long 11’596.19 19.37 BH8SXU
Long 11’350.44 13.99 BZ9S1U
Long 10’852.04 8.90 BNVSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin-Abflüsse auf Rekordhoch: Steht der Kryptomarkt vor einer Angebotslücke?
BYD-Aktie unter Druck: Spekulationen um einen vollständigen Ausstieg von Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
ASML profitiert vom Intel-NVIDIA-Deal, Intel-Aktie fällt: Analysten sehen steigendes Kurspotenzial
Rheinmetall-Aktie fester: Perspektive für Beschäftigte der Lürssen-Marinesparte im Falle einer Übernahme
Diginex-Aktie setzt Rally mit erneutem kräftigem Kurssprung fort
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co.: So entwickeln sich Quantencomputer-Werte nach der Kursrally
Metsera-Aktie zündet Kursrakete, Pfizer-Aktie höher: Pfizer plant Milliarden-Zukauf
Chip-Duell spitzt sich zu: Broadcom macht der NVIDIA-Aktie Konkurrenz
Idorsia lanciert Quviviq in China - Aktie im Minus

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}