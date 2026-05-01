Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’136 0.8%  SPI 18’551 0.9%  Dow 49’499 -0.3%  DAX 24’292 1.4%  Euro 0.9162 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’882 0.0%  Gold 4’611 -0.2%  Bitcoin 61’205 2.6%  Dollar 0.7817 0.0%  Öl 108.6 -4.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Alphabet A29798540Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Apple908440
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Highlight Communications-Aktie: Konzern weitet Verlust 2025 deutlich aus
Moderna-Aktie schliesst mit Verlusten: Umsatzsprung besänftigt Anleger - Verluste aber vergrössert
Rivian-Aktie unter Druck: Trotz R2-Serienfertigung schmelzen Kursgewinne dahin
Apple-Aktie im Aufwind: Starker Gewinnsprung trotzt drohendem Chip-Preisschock
APG SGA-Aktie: NZZ erhöht Beteiligung deutlich
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
01.05.2026 22:16:23

U.S. Stocks Pull Back Off Best Levels But Close Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session, with the Dow sliding into negative territory.

The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. While the Dow fell 152.87 points or 0.3 percent to 49,499.27, the S&P 500 rose 21.11 points or 0.3 percent to 7,320.12 and the Nasdaq advanced 222.13 points or 0.9 percent to 25,144.44.

Despite pulling back off their best levels of the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 still finished the session at new record closing highs.

The major averages also moved to the upside for the week. The Nasdaq jumped by 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 climbed by 0.9 percent and the Dow increased by 0.6 percent.

The early strength on Wall Street came amid a sharp increase by shares of Apple (AAPL), with the tech giant surging by 3.3 percent.

Apple nearly reached the record intraday high set last December after reporting better than expected fiscal second quarter results and forecasting revenues for the current quarter above analyst estimates.

Buying interest was also generated in reaction to an extended pullback by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures tumbling by nearly 3 percent.

U.S. crude oil futures showed a significant downturn on Thursday, slumping by 1.7 percent after reaching their highest levels in four years.

The continued decrease by crude oil prices came amid reports Iran has delivered its response to the latest U.S. amendments on the agreement to end the war through Pakistani mediators.

However, the positive sentiment may have been partly offset by the response from President Donald Trump, who told reporters at the White House that he was "not satisfied" with Iran's proposal.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing manufacturing activity expanded for the fourth consecutive month in April.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI came in at 52.7 in April, unchanged from March. While a reading above 50 still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to inch up to 53.0.

Sector News

Computer hardware and software stocks saw substantial strength on the day, contributing to the advance by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Reflecting the strength in the sectors, the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index and the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index both surged by 2.5 percent.

Considerable strength was also visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

On the other hand, brokerage stocks showed a significant move to the downside, dragging the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index down by 1.9 percent.

Housing, gold and energy stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, limiting the upside for the broader markets.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Friday, with several major markets closed for the day. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, most major European markets were closed for May Day, but U.K. stocks showed a modest move to the downside. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries saw modest strength, extending the rebound seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped 1.2 basis points to 4.378 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Cadence Design Systems – US1273871087
NEU✅ Arista Networks – US0404132054
NEU✅ BE Semiconductor – NL0012866412

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

Inside Trading & Investment

30.04.26 Die Magnificent 7 als Technologiezentrum der Märkte
30.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.24% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Lonza Group AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA, Flughafen Zurich AG
30.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft – Startschuss für das Mega-IPO/Alcon – Interessante Neuemission
30.04.26 Stimmung droht zu kippen
30.04.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise weiter im Rallymodus
29.04.26 3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check
28.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Partners Group, Swiss Life
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
April 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Vormittag auf rotes Terrain
KW 18: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
April 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Lufthansa-Aktie fester: Deutsche Lufthansa erhält erneut "BBB-"-Rating von Scope
Milliardär enthüllt einfache Börsenstrategie für erfolgreiche Aktien-Investments
Santhera-Aktie rutscht ab: Ex-Idorsia-Chefin Srishti Gupta als Verwaltungsratsmitglied vorgeschlagen
EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Blickpunkt: SMI und DAX gehen mit klaren Gewinnen ins lange Wochenende
UBS Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von UBS

Top-Rankings

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 18/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18/26
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
April 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der April 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.