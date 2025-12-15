Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’028 1.1%  SPI 17’902 1.0%  Dow 48’433 -0.1%  DAX 24’232 0.2%  Euro 0.9357 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’753 0.6%  Gold 4’298 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69’180 -1.5%  Dollar 1 0.0%  Öl 60.4 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Sportradar-Aktie gibt ab: Breon Corcoran wird in den Verwaltungsrat gewählt
Boeing-Aktie fester: Triebwerksausfall zwingt Maschine zu Notlandung in Washington
Airbnb-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Harte Strafe in Spanien
Tilray- und Canopy Growth-Aktien im Blick: Erwartete US-Regulierungsänderungen treiben Cannabis-Titel zeitweise
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
15.12.2025 17:25:00

U.S. Stocks Pull Back Near Unchanged Line After Initial Advance

(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an initial move to the upside, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session and have recently been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are narrowly mixed. While the S&P 500 is up 7.97 points or 0.1 percent at 6,835.38, the Nasdaq is down 10.22 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 23,184.95 and the Dow is down 14.31 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 48,443.74.

The initial strength on Wall Street came as some traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the sharp pullback on Friday.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as AI spending worries continue to weigh on stocks like Broadcom (AVGO) and Oracle (ORCL).

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of some key U.S. economic data in the coming days.

The monthly jobs report for November along with a report on retail sales in October are due to be released on Tuesday, while a report on consumer price inflation in November is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

The data could impact the outlook for interest rates following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement last Wednesday.

While the Fed cut rates by another quarter point, as widely expected, officials' projections showed significant differences of opinion about further rate cuts.

Sector News

Computer hardware stocks are extending the sharp pullback seen during last Friday's session, dragging the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index down by 1.7 percent.

Considerable weakness is also visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent loss being posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.

Energy stocks are also seeing notable weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil, while pharmaceutical stocks are turning in a strong performance on the day.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground following last Friday's slump. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.3 basis points at 4.161 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:19 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ein sportliches Programm
10:48 SMI scheitert erneut an 13.000-Punkte-Marke
09:29 Marktüberblick: adidas und Puma gesucht
12.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.60% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Redcare Pharmacy
11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
11.12.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11.12.25 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’533.67 19.83 S2ZBWU
Short 13’818.80 13.78 SJVBHU
Short 14’316.39 8.95 SNQBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’027.71 15.12.2025 17:18:34
Long 12’479.96 19.38 SATBDU
Long 12’203.49 13.71 SO2B2U
Long 11’690.18 8.95 BAES3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktien von Stadler Rail und Siemens uneins: SBB-Chef nimmt Stellung zur Vergabe des Milliardenauftrags
Kartellamt genehmigt Panzer-Projekt von Rheinmetall und KNDS - Aktie dennoch in Rot - auch HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS deutlich tiefer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
iRobot-Aktie 73 Prozent im Minus: Insolvenzantrag gestellt
EMA gibt grünes Licht für höhere Wegovy-Dosis: Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Trump-Personalie sorgt für Bewegung: Krypto-Markt hofft auf neue Dynamik für Bitcoin
Intel-Aktie reagiert auf mögliche Milliardenübernahme eines KI-Startups
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
17:26 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Kurssprung bei Juventus-Aktien nach Tether-Offerte
17:23 Deutsche Anleihen: Kursgewinne
17:11 EU verschärft Vorgehen gegen Russlands Schattenflotte
17:10 Prüfer sehen Mängel beim Kampf gegen Betrug mit EU-Geld
17:04 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 15.12.2025 - 17.00 Uhr
16:56 TUI-Aktie zieht kräftig an - Hoch seit September
16:54 Devisen: Euro legt etwas zu
16:51 OTS: DraculaLand / DraculaLand: Mega-Park entsteht im Mutterland des düsteren ...
16:51 Dortmunds Bellingham für zwei Spiele gesperrt
16:48 Kiew: Es waren konstruktive und produktive Gespräche