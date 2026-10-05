Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’700 0.3%  SPI 19’454 0.3%  Dow 51’059 -0.2%  DAX 25’284 0.2%  Euro 0.9320 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’246 0.1%  Gold 4’135 -0.2%  Bitcoin 71’066 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8312 0.3%  Öl 102.2 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Covenant-Aktie in Rot: US-Rüstungsfirma eröffnet Produktionsstätte in Leipzig
SpaceX-Aktie höher: Elon Musk benennt KI-Sparte um – Worauf Anleger jetzt achten müssen
TSMC im Gespräch mit Musk: Intel-Aktie verliert, Risiken für Investoren steigen
Apple-Aktie stabil: Tech-Riese plant Datenwarnung bei KI-Agenten auf Mac-Computern
KI-Fantasie bei der Deutschen Telekom-Aktie: BofA bleibt trotz Preisdruck zuversichtlich
Suche...
05.10.2026 17:11:15

U.S. Stocks Moving To The Upside, Nasdaq Reaches New Record High

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Monday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. With the continued advance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has reached a new record intraday high.

Currently, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are just off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq is up 203.71 points or 0.8 percent at 27,394.58 and the S&P 500 is up 33.93 points or 0.4 percent at 7,756.65.

The narrower Dow, on the other hand, is down 76.40 points or 0.2 percent at 51,100.56 amid steep drops by Merck (MRK), Nike (NKE) and Salesforce (CRM).

The strength on Wall Street may partly reflect easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates following last week's inflation and employment data.

A closely watched Commerce Department report showed the annual rate of consumer price growth came in below economist estimates in August, while the Labor Department's monthly employment report showed much weaker than expected job growth in September.

Following the reports, CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates the chances of the Federal Reserve raising rates by a quarter point later this month have plummeted to 21.6 percent from 70.9 percent a week ago.

On Wednesday, the Fed is scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which may shed additional light on the outlook for rates.

Despite the reduced expectations of an imminent rate hike, treasury yields have seen further over the course of the session.

"That reinforces the idea that the long-end sell-off is being driven by more than monetary policy: elevated real yields, heavy borrowing and competition for capital continue to demand a higher term premium," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "For equities, this creates an unusual divergence as growth stocks are rallying because Fed expectations have softened, while the risk-free rate against which those valuations are judged remains exceptionally high."

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of September.

The ISM said its services PMI dipped to 54.9 in September after rising to 55.4 in August, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 55.0.

Sector News

Brokerage stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, resulting in a 3.3 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.

Despite a decrease in the price of crude oil, significant strength is also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 3.3 percent surge by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

Software and oil producer stocks are also seeing notable strength, while transportation stocks have moved to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Monday, with markets in mainland China and South Korea closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing further downside after coming under pressure over the course of last Friday's session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.8 basis points at 5.315 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf

Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:13 UBS Logo ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
15:55 Wie die Digitalisierung die Verteidigungsindustrie verändert
15:45 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
09:46 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
09:23 200-Tage-Linie hat erneut gehalten
08:46 Logo WHS Fed-Protokoll, Job-Schock und Frankreich-Risiko: Jetzt wird es an den Börsen spannend
02.10.26 Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
01.10.26 Julius Bär: 14.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf COSMO N.V.
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’297.12 19.52 S8BPCU
Short 14’574.89 13.87 S6CB3U
Short 15’110.41 8.99 SMYBKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’699.52 05.10.2026 17:01:40
Long 13’183.39 19.94 SYBDXU
Long 12’885.82 13.94 BSUR4U
Long 12’338.22 8.99 SBABSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsende im Plus
Bernstein reduziert Goldpreis-Ziel für 2030 - bliebt langfristig aber weiter optimistisch
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SpaceX-Aktie höher: Elon Musk benennt KI-Sparte um – Worauf Anleger jetzt achten müssen
Schneider Electric-Aktie bricht ein: Milliardenschwere Software-Übernahme von PTC besiegelt
ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in voestalpine von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
Ethereum vor dem Wandel: Vitalik Buterin skizziert seine Zukunftsvision
Novo Nordisk-Aktie tiefer: FDA-Prüfung von Hämophilie-Medikament verzögert sich
Apple-Aktie stabil: Tech-Riese plant Datenwarnung bei KI-Agenten auf Mac-Computern
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.