SMI 13'855 0.0%  SPI 19'047 -0.3%  Dow 48'925 -1.4%  DAX 25'053 -0.8%  Euro 0.9132 0.0%  EStoxx50 6'134 0.0%  Gold 5'203 1.9%  Bitcoin 50'867 -2.6%  Dollar 0.7734 -0.1%  Öl 72.4 1.0% 
Top News
Enel-Aktie höher: Milliarden-Investitionen soll mehr Profitabilität steigern
VW-Aktie schwächelt: Neuer Vorstand für Technische Entwicklung bei AUDI
Siemens Energy-Aktie profitiert von Rekordzahlen und optimistischen Analysten
Bayer-Aktie im Blick: Neuer US-Vergleich und Trump-Dekret sorgen für Spannung
Rüstungsaktien im Rückwärtsgang: Was Anleger zu Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS wissen sollten
23.02.2026 16:49:05

U.S. Stocks Moving Notably Lower Amid Renewed Tariff Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved notably lower during trading on Monday, giving back ground following the upward move seen over the course of last Friday's session. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the Dow showing a significant drop.

The major averages have seen further downside in recent trading, hitting new lows for the session. The Dow is down 665.40 points or 1.3 percent at 48,960.57, the Nasdaq is down 191.44 points or 0.8 percent at 22,694.63 and the S&P 500 is down 56.04 points or 0.8 percent at 6,853.47.

The weakness on Wall Street comes amid renewed trade uncertainty following the Supreme Court's decision last Friday striking down most of President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs.

Trump announced in a post on Truth Social on Saturday that he would be raising worldwide tariffs to the "fully allowed" and "legally tested" 15 percent level from the 10 percent he announced shortly after the ruling.

"During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!" Trump said.

Meanwhile, the European Commission issued a statement requesting "full clarity" on the steps the U.S. intends to take following the Supreme Court decision.

The European Commission called the current situation "not conducive" to delivering "fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial" transatlantic trade and investment, as agreed to by both sides and spelled out in the EU-U.S. Joint Statement of August 2025.

"A deal is a deal," the European Commission said. "As the United States' largest trading partner, the EU expects the U.S. to honour its commitments set out in the Joint Statement - just as the EU stands by its commitments."

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back in line with expectations in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said factory orders slid by 0.7 percent in December after surging by 2.7 percent in November. The decrease matched economist estimates.

Sector News

Banking stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 3.8 percent to its lowest intraday level in over two months.

Significant weakness is also visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 3.3 percent slump by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.

The sell-off by software stocks comes after Jefferies downgrade its ratings on several software companies, including DocuSign (DOCU) Fresworks (FRSH) and Workday (WDAY), to Hold from Buy.

Airline, brokerage and networking stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while gold stocks have moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with markets in Japan and China closed for holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 2.5 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slid by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved higher due to their appeal as a safe haven amid the tariff uncertainty. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.0 basis points at 4.056 percent.

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?

Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:

Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat

Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.

Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Inside Trading & Investment

14:26 Renditechancen in Zukunftsbranchen: Step-Down Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertibles auf innovative US-Aktien
10:58 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Marktumfeld voller Gegensätze
10:12 Marktüberblick: Gold hui – Bitcoin pfui
09:33 Erhobenen Hauptes ins Wochenende
19.02.26 Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin
19.02.26 Julius Bär: 17.09% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Holcim Ltd, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG, VAT Group AG
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’413.90 19.80 S8TBUU
Short 14’701.06 14.00 BWNSSU
Short 15’259.68 8.94 SYOBEU
SMI-Kurs: 13’855.13 23.02.2026 16:38:47
Long 13’277.48 19.52 SZGB5U
Long 12’972.52 13.65 SI9BZU
Long 12’440.51 9.00 S5CBOU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
4. Quartal 2025: Diese Änderungen nahm George Soros im Depot vor
Umbruch an den Aktienmärkten? Ray Dalio warnt vor Chaos an den Börsen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Abnehmmittel Cagrisema enttäuscht in Studie
Rüstungsaktien im Rückwärtsgang: Was Anleger zu Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS wissen sollten
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 8: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Zoll-Chaos: SMI stabil -- DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Hang Seng geht stark aus dem Handel
Aktien von Samsung und NVIDIA im Fokus: HBM4 als Schlüsselkomponente für "Vera Rubin"-GPU?
KW 8: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Goldmarkt im Fokus: Goldman Sachs erwartet 2026 einen spürbaren Anstieg

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
16:40 ROUNDUP 4: Ifo-Index steigt: Hoffen auf Aufschwung trotz Trumps Zöllen
16:39 Oberleitung beschädigt - ICE-Strecke Erfurt-Leipzig gestört
16:39 ROUNDUP/Kreise: US-Zoll auf EU-Importe soll 15 Prozent betragen
16:37 ROUNDUP: 560 Jobs betroffen: Bosch baut Standort in Waiblingen um
16:35 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: SAP schwach und Teamviewer auf Rekordtief - Tool von Anthropic
16:32 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Schwächerer Auftakt nach Trumps Zollankündigung
16:29 KORREKTUR/Kreise: US-Zoll auf EU-Importe soll 15 Prozent betragen
16:24 Devisen: Eurokurs gestiegen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1784 US-Dollar
16:18 Ölpreise steigen etwas - USA-Iran-Konflikt weiter im Fokus
16:14 Ukrainischer Außenminister: Putin muss bestraft werden