Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’652 1.0%  SPI 17’423 0.9%  Dow 46’756 0.3%  DAX 24’623 1.0%  Euro 0.9309 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’657 0.8%  Gold 4’046 1.6%  Bitcoin 98’105 1.1%  Dollar 0.8016 0.4%  Öl 66.4 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Nachmittag
Optimismus für Tesla-Aktie: Auslieferungszahlen könnten bereits 2026 die 2-Millionen-Marke überschreiten
Aurubis-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Aurubis will Kapitalrendite langfristig steigern
Lucid-Aktie im Fokus: Auslieferungen steigen, bleiben aber hinter Erwartungen zurück
Kursrückgang bei IREN-Aktie nach starkem Anstieg - langfristige KI-Cloud-Deals abgeschlossen
Suche...
08.10.2025 17:35:11

U.S. Stocks Moving Back To The Upside Following Yesterday's Pullback

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday, largely offsetting the pullback seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way.

In recent trading, the major averages have reached new highs for the session. The Nasdaq is up 178.73 points or 0.8 percent at 22,967.10, the S&P 500 is up 35.18 points or 0.5 percent at 6,749.77 and the Dow is up 133.10 points or 0.3 percent at 46,736.08.

The strength on Wall Street partly reflects a notable advance by shares of Nvidia (NVDA), with the AI darling and market leading jumping by 1.8 percent.

Nvidia is moving high after CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC's "Squawk Box" artificial intelligence computing demand has increased "substantially" in the last six months.

Meanwhile, traders continue to shrug off the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has entered its eighth day today.

Lawmakers in Washington continue to struggle to pass a temporary funding bill due in part to Democrats' demands that the legislation include an extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits.

Later in the day, trading may be impacted by reaction to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The minutes of the Fed's September meeting, when the central bank decided to lower interest rates by a quarter point, may shed additional light on the outlook for rates.

Sector News

Computer hardware stocks are seeing substantial strength on the day, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index spiking by 3.3 percent.

A continued surge by the price of gold is also contributing to significant strength among gold stocks, as reflected by the 2.5 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

Networking and semiconductor stocks have also shown notable moves to the upside, contributing to the advance by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both fell by 0.5 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing initial strength. Currently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 4.119 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ ING Group
✅ Wells Frago & Co
✅ Dollarama

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:34 Marktüberblick: Gold knackt die 4.000 USD-Marke
09:15 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch
06:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kurse treten auf der Stelle
07.10.25 Logo WHS Ichimoku Kinko Hyo – Wolkencharts verstehen - Kostenloses Webinar morgen um 10:30 Uhr
07.10.25 Logitech: KI, Nachhaltigkeit und Gaming – wie könnte es weitergehen?
07.10.25 Julius Bär: 1Y EUR 10.000% p.a. JB V-Shaped Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, UniCredit SpA
07.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Allianz, AXA, Generali, Swiss Life
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’163.71 19.45 BDGS0U
Short 13’430.74 13.98 NTUBSU
Short 13’931.32 8.90 UJ3S8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’652.38 08.10.2025 17:22:04
Long 12’138.86 19.77 SQXBKU
Long 11’850.43 13.89 SZDBEU
Long 11’308.92 8.72 B1SSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktiengewinne schrumpfen nach Rekordhoch: SoftBank kauft Robotikgeschäft von ABB - kein Börsengang
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
ARYZTA-Aktie im Ausverkauf: ARYZTA-CEO Schai überraschend gefeuert
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie mit Plus: Relief und NeuroX fusionieren zu KI-Health-Tech-Firma
Plug Power-Aktie sinkt weiter: Andy Marsh gibt CEO-Posten ab
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.: Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält Buy
Red Cat hebt ab: KI-Drohnen und Millionenkapital treiben Aktie auf Rekordhoch
Gute Laune am Schweizer Aktienmarkt - SMI springt hoch -- DAX legt krätiger zu -- Wall Street in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwächer - Nikkei kommt nach Rekordfahrt zurück
Aurubis-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Aurubis will Kapitalrendite langfristig steigern
Novo Nordisk: Aktie trotzt Rückschlag bei US-Preisverhandlungen

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}