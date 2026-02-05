Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’425 -0.6%  SPI 18’529 -0.5%  Dow 48’857 -1.3%  DAX 24’369 -1.0%  Euro 0.9163 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’897 -1.2%  Gold 4’827 -2.8%  Bitcoin 52’512 -7.7%  Dollar 0.7772 0.0%  Öl 67.4 -2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Peloton-Aktie rutscht ab: Umsatz schrumpft, Gewinnschwelle verfehlt
Barrick Mining-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Umsatz und Gewinn klettern
Arm-Aktie höher: Umsatz steigt über Milliardenschwelle
Amazon-Aktie verliert: Kartellamt greift durch
Wolfspeed-Aktie sinkt zweistellig: Verluste werden grösser - Erwartungen verfehlt
Suche...
eToro entdecken
05.02.2026 16:59:49

U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Lower, Nasdaq Slumps To Two-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday, with the major averages all moving to the downside following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown another particularly steep drop, tumbling to its lowest intraday level in well over two months.

Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq is down 356.26 points or 1.6 percent at 22,548.32, the S&P 500 is down 86.37 points or 1.3 percent at 6,796.35 and the Dow is down 592.87 points or 1.2 percent at 48,908.43.

Weakness among tech stocks continues to weigh on Wall Street amid a slump by shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL).

Alphabet is tumbling by 4.9 percent after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results but forecast a sharp increase in capital spending in 2026.

Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) have also plunged by 7.5 percent after the chipmaker reported fiscal first quarter earnings that exceeded estimates but provided disappointing guidance for the current quarter.

Tech stocks have moved sharply lower over the past few sessions amid concerns about valuations and the impact of artificial intelligence.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by much more than expected in the week ended January 31st.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 231,000, an increase of 22,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 209,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 212,000.

With the bigger than expected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 237,000 in the week ended December 6th.

The Labor Department also release a separate report showing job openings in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased to their lowest level in over five years in the month of December.

The Labor Department had originally been scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

However, due to the brief government shutdown that ended earlier this week, the report is now scheduled to be released next Wednesday.

Sector News

Gold stocks have moved sharply lower along with the price of the precious metal, resulting in a 5.7 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Substantial weakness is also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 3.9 percent plunge by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

A steep drop by the price of crude oil is also contributing to considerable weakness among energy stocks, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index tumbling by 3.9 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Software, financial and pharmaceutical stocks are also seeing notable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.9 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved sharply higher in reaction to the latest U.S. jobs data. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 6.5 basis points at 4.210 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:46 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
09:26 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
09:23 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.02.2026
09:22 Rohstoffmärkte starten fulminant ins neue Jahr
08:49 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Italien – Die Welt blickt auf Mailand/Netflix – Showdown in Hollywood
03.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Swiss Life, Swisscom
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie rot nach Pre-Close-Call - Finanzprofis alarmiert - auch Aktien von CSG, HENSOLDT, RENK & Co. verlieren
UBS-Aktie fällt dennoch: Milliardengewinn verzeichnet - Schätzungen deutlich übertroffen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Alphabet-Aktie sinkt: Google-Mutter mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn - weitere KI-Investitionen geplant
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt
Infineon-Aktie gibt nach: Infineon erwartet auch 2027 starkes KI-Wachstum und investiert mehr
Kursrutsch im Kryptosektor: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. zwischen staatlichen Signalen und geldpolitischen Erwartungen
Bayer-Aktie auf Wachstumskurs? Analysten heben den Daumen
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Ex-CEO Buffett spricht Warnung aus - KI so riskant wie Atomwaffen
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch im Minus: KNDS-Aufträge erhalten - Rheinmetall; RENK & Co. im Blick

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
17:08 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Deutliche Verluste - Alphabet mit enormen KI-Ausgaben
17:04 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 05.02.2026 - 17.00 Uhr
17:01 Dynamit Nobel Defence plant Minenfabrik in Lettland
16:55 Bahnchefin plant Sicherheitsgipfel nach tödlichem Angriff
16:55 Israels Sicherheitskabinett tagt vor erwarteten Iran-Gesprächen
16:41 Rio Tinto bläst Fusion mit Glencore ab
16:37 Zalando-Betriebsrat: Alternativen zur Schließung prüfen
16:34 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1798 US-Dollar
16:32 Polen und Ukraine wollen gemeinsam Rüstung produzieren
16:31 Urteil: Rostbratwurst nicht auf Nürnberg beschränkt