29.09.2025 22:13:36

U.S. Stocks Move Mostly Higher Amid Tech Sector Strength

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday, adding to the gains posted during last Friday's session. The major averages all moved to the upside on the day, although buying interest was somewhat subdued.

The major averages finished the day in positive territory but off their early highs. The Nasdaq climbed 107.09 points or 0.5 percent to 22,591.15, the S&P 500 rose 17.51 points or 0.3 percent to 6,661.21 and the Dow inched up 68.78 points or 0.2 percent to 46,316.07.

The continued upward move on Wall Street partly reflected strength among tech stocks, with AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) jumping by 2.1 percent.

Video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) also surged by 4.5 percent after announcing an agreement to be acquired by an investor consortium comprised of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners in an all-cash transaction that values EA at approximately $55 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash, representing a 25 percent premium to the stock's unaffected share price of $168.32 at market close on Thursday, September 25th.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid concerns about a potential U.S. government shutdown ahead of a deadline at the end of the day on Tuesday.

Democrats have demanded that a temporary funding bill include an extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits, while Republicans argue the issue should be debated after a funding bill is passed.

President Donald Trump is set to meet with Congressional leaders today to discuss avoiding a shutdown, although he has previously cast doubt on whether meeting with Democrats would be productive.

Traders were also looking ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

The report, which is expected to show employment rose by 50,000 jobs in September, could impact the outlook for interest rates, but the Labor Department has indicated the release of the data could be delayed if the government shuts down.

Sector News

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 4.1 percent

Western Digital (WDC) helped lead the sector higher, with the data storage company soaring by 9.2 percent after Morgan Stanley nearly doubled its price target for the stock.

Significant strength also emerged among brokerage stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.

On the other hand, energy stocks moved sharply lower amid a nosedive by the price of crude oil, dragging the NYSE Arca Oil Index and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 2.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent and Hong Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 1.9 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and declined by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets showed modest moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index closed just above the unchanged line.

In the bond market, treasuries regained ground after trending lower over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 4.6 basis points to 4.141 percent.

Looking Ahead

Reports on job openings and consumer confidence may attract attention on Tuesday, while traders are also likely to keep an eye on any last-minute developments in Washington.

Let's talk about Börsenjahr 2025 | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Ein besonderes Highlight des Börsentag Zürich 2025 war die grosse Diskussionsrunde mit:
👉 Thomas B. Kovacs (Sparkojote)
👉 Robert Halver (Baader Bank)
👉 Tim Schäfer (Finanzblogger, New York)
👉 Lars Erichsen (Börsencoach & YouTuber)
👉 David Kunz (COO, BX Swiss)

Gemeinsam analysieren sie die Entwicklungen an den Finanzmärkten 2025, teilen Einschätzungen zu aktuellen Trends und geben spannende Einblicke für Anleger.

📌 Themen im Fokus:
🔹Welche Krisen & geopolitischen Risiken beschäftigen die Märkte wirklich?
🔹Wie wirken sich Zölle speziell auf die Schweiz und ihre Exportwirtschaft aus?
🔹Zinspolitik: Unterschiede zwischen USA, Europa und Schweiz.
🔹Aktien vs. Immobilien: Welche Assetklasse lohnt sich 2025 mehr?
🔹Künstliche Intelligenz – Hype oder langfristiger Wachstumstreiber?
🔹Gold vs. Bitcoin: Welches Asset ist der bessere Schutz im Depot?
🔹Inflation, Liquidität und Notenbanken: Warum Sachwerte profitieren.
🔹Blick in die Glaskugel: Wo stehen Aktien & Krypto Ende 2025?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

