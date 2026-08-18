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18.08.2026 14:53:57

U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside As Yields, Crude Oil Prices Climb

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Tuesday, extending the pullback seen over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.5 percent.

Weakness among technology stocks is likely to weigh on Wall Street, as reflected by the 1.3 percent slump by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures.

Tech stocks may come under pressure amid an increase in treasury yields, which has lifted the 30-year bond yield to its highest levels in nearly two decades.

Treasury yields are moving to the upside amid lingering concerns about the outlook for inflation due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. crude oil futures are climbing by 0.8 percent after surging by 2.6 percent on Monday due to fading hopes of a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran.

Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com noted the increase in treasury yields comes "despite softer recent economic data reducing expectations for an imminent Fed hike."

"Instead, the long end is responding to persistent inflation risks, heavy government borrowing and growing competition for capital—including debt issuance associated with the AI investment boom," Hathorn said.

She added, "That creates an uncomfortable environment for equities because financial conditions can tighten even without the Fed raising rates."

Shortly before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of July. Industrial production is expected to rise by 0.3 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in June.

Stocks showed a lack of direction early in the session on Monday but moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day. The major averages all moved to the downside, extending the modest pullback seen during last Friday's session.

The S&P 500 ended the day near its lows of the session, down 40.70 points or 0.5 percent at 7,745.06, pulling back further off the record closing high set last Thursday.

The narrower Dow also slid 272.63 points or 0.5 percent to 53,459.78, while the Nasdaq fell 84.25 points or 0.3 percent to 26,644.91.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.2 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.49 to $84.99 a barrel after surging $2.10 to $84.50 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after climbing $36.40 to $4,473.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $20.20 to $4,453.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.68 yen compared to the 159.43 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1574 compared to yesterday's $1.1579.

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