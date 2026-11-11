U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Upside On Upbeat CoreWeave Results

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, rebounding following the pullback seen during the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.9 percent.

Technology stocks are likely to lead the markets higher early in the session, as reflected by the 1.9 percent surge by the Nasdaq 100 futures.

The upward momentum for the tech sector comes amid a positive reaction to quarterly results from neocloud company CoreWeave (CRWV).

Shares of CoreWeave are spiking by more than 15 percent in premarket trading after the company reported better-than-expected third quarter results and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

After moving sharply lower earlier in the week on news of CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are also jumping by 3.7 percent in pre-market trading.

However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued due to the Veterans Day holiday, with banks and the bond markets closed on the day.

Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the substantial rally seen to start the week. The major averages all moved to the downside, although selling pressure appeared relatively subdued.

The major averages ended the day well off their worst levels but still in negative territory. The Nasdaq slid 187.26 points or 0.7 percent to 25,065.87, the S&P 500 fell 29.01 points or 0.4 percent to 7,520.93 and the Dow dipped 157.86 points or 0.3 percent to 52,231.89.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.38 to $87.42 a barrel after slumping $0.81 to $86.04 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,406.60, up $16.40 compared to the previous session's close of $4,030.20. On Tuesday, gold plunged $84.30.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.42 yen compared to the 158.73 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1114 compared to yesterday's $1.1163.