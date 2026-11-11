|
11.11.2026 14:51:09
U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Upside On Upbeat CoreWeave Results
(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, rebounding following the pullback seen during the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.9 percent.
Technology stocks are likely to lead the markets higher early in the session, as reflected by the 1.9 percent surge by the Nasdaq 100 futures.
The upward momentum for the tech sector comes amid a positive reaction to quarterly results from neocloud company CoreWeave (CRWV).
Shares of CoreWeave are spiking by more than 15 percent in premarket trading after the company reported better-than-expected third quarter results and raised its full-year revenue guidance.
After moving sharply lower earlier in the week on news of CEO Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) are also jumping by 3.7 percent in pre-market trading.
However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued due to the Veterans Day holiday, with banks and the bond markets closed on the day.
Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the substantial rally seen to start the week. The major averages all moved to the downside, although selling pressure appeared relatively subdued.
The major averages ended the day well off their worst levels but still in negative territory. The Nasdaq slid 187.26 points or 0.7 percent to 25,065.87, the S&P 500 fell 29.01 points or 0.4 percent to 7,520.93 and the Dow dipped 157.86 points or 0.3 percent to 52,231.89.
In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.5 percent.
The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.3 percent.
In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.38 to $87.42 a barrel after slumping $0.81 to $86.04 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $4,406.60, up $16.40 compared to the previous session's close of $4,030.20. On Tuesday, gold plunged $84.30.
On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.42 yen compared to the 158.73 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1114 compared to yesterday's $1.1163.
Trading Signals: Lonza - Mit neuer Power zu alten Höhen
Lonza drückt aufs Tempo: Mit der Übernahme des US-Geschäfts von Merck treibt der Pharmazulieferer seinen strategischen Umbau voran. Auch an der Börse ist der Funke übergesprungen: Die 700-Franken-Marke rückt in greifbare Nähe.Weiterlesen!
KMU-Finanzierung in der Schweiz: Können Fintechs die Banken herausfordern? – Didier Denat zu Gast im BX Morningcall
KMU-Finanzierung in der Schweiz: Können digitale Finanzierungsdienstleister wie Kredo die traditionellen Banken herausfordern? Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Didier Denat (Executiv Chairman, Kredo) über KMU-Kredite, Fintechs, künstliche Intelligenz und die Zukunft des Schweizer Kreditmarkts.
Didier Denat war viele Jahre in Führungspositionen bei Credit Suisse und Citigroup tätig. Heute engagiert er sich als Executive Chairman bei Kredo, einem Schweizer Fintech für Unternehmensfinanzierungen.
Im Gespräch erläutert er, warum sich klassische Banken bei kleineren KMU-Krediten wirtschaftlichen Herausforderungen gegenübersehen, welche Rolle alternative Finanzierungsplattformen übernehmen können und wie Kredo Digitalisierung mit langjähriger Kreditexpertise verbindet.
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
|13.08.26
|Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
|07.08.26
|Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
|08.07.26
|Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwergewichte bremsen den SMI aus -- DAX freundlich und weiter in Rekordnähe -- Wall Street vor Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Mittwoch leichte Verluste zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich unterdessen höher. Die Wall Street wird mit Aufschlägen erwartet. Die Börsen in Asien finden keine einheitliche Richtung.