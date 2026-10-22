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Plus500 Depot
22.10.2026 14:55:33

U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside On Negative Reaction To Tesla, Meta Earnings

(RTTNews) - Following the upward move seen over the past few sessions, stocks are likely to give back ground in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.9 percent.

Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's rally by tech stocks amid a negative reaction to earnings news from mega-cap companies Tesla (TSLA) and Meta Platforms (META).

Shares of Tesla are tumbling by 3.6 percent in pre-market trading after surging by 3.8 percent on Wednesday even though the electronic vehicle maker reported better than expected third quarter results.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms is also slumping by 2.7 percent in pre-market trading despite reporting third quarter revenues that exceeded estimates and providing upbeat guidance.

Shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) are also plunging by 16.5 percent in pre-market trading even though the tech giant reported third quarter results that beat expectations.

Lingering concerns about debt-fueled AI infrastructure spending may contribute to an initial pullback by tech stocks.

In an interview with CNBC, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said demand for neocloud firms like CoreWeave (CRWV) is "off the charts" but "scarcity of capital" is holding back growth.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended October 17th.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 194,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 200,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 200,000 from the 199,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected dip, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting a multi-decade low of 189,000 in the week ended July 18th.

After fluctuating early in the session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a notable advance.

The major averages saw some volatility late in the session but closed firmly in positive territory. The Nasdaq jumped 278.04 points or 1.1 percent to 26,702.86, the Dow climbed 360.21 points or 0.7 percent to 52,856.09 and the S&P 500 rose 44.60 points or 0.6 percent to 7,757.17.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by1.5 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $2.26 to $99.41 a barrel after sliding $0.67 to $97.15 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after inching up $7.40 to $4,150 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $61.90 to $4,088.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.21 yen versus the 158.13 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1203 compared to yesterday's $1.232.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: DKSH - Mit Rückenwind in neue Höhen

Bei DKSH läuft es rund: Das operative Geschäft wächst, eine strategisch wichtige Übernahme eröffnet neue Perspektiven und die Aktie klettert auf ein Drei-Jahres-Hoch. Auch charttechnisch ist der Weg nach oben noch nicht ausgereizt.

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Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’085.13 19.67 S3CBQU
Short 15’389.60 13.93 SLWB8U
Short 15’989.53 8.82 S03BFU
SMI-Kurs: 14’544.45 22.10.2026 14:44:38
Long 13’884.97 19.93 SILDBU
Long 13’570.99 13.93 S1B6WU
Long 12’990.30 8.98 SXEBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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