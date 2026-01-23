Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’122 -0.8%  SPI 18’177 -0.8%  Dow 49’114 -0.6%  DAX 24’850 0.0%  Euro 0.9281 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’932 -0.4%  Gold 4’948 0.2%  Bitcoin 70’698 0.2%  Dollar 0.7903 0.1%  Öl 65.8 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sika41879292
Top News
Chip-Sparte T-Head: Alibaba startet IPO-Vorbereitung ohne festen Zeitplan - So reagiert die Alibaba-Aktie
Amazon-Aktie im Fokus: Welche Risiken und Chancen sich aus der Saks-Pleite ergeben
DroneShield-Aktie verliert: Freigabe von Performance-Optionen verunsichert Anleger
Starke Switch-Verkäufe treiben Nintendo-Aktie - Analysten sehen mögliche Preisänderungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Suche...
23.01.2026 14:53:02

U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Friday, giving back ground after moving sharply higher over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.2 percent.

Traders may look to cash in on the strong upward move seen over the past two days, which largely offset the steep drop seen on Tuesday.

The rebound largely reflected a positive reaction to President Donald Trump ruling out the use of military force to acquire Greenland and backing off tariff threats against Europe over his efforts to take control of the Arctic territory.

However, Trump has now apparently shifted his attention back to Iran, telling reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday that a U.S. "armada" is heading toward the Middle East.

"We're watching Iran," Trump said. "You know we have a lot of ships going in that direction just in case. We have a big flotilla going in that direction and we'll see what happens."

Trump had previously backed down from threats of military strikes against Iran over its crackdown on widespread protests.

A slump by shares of Intel (INTC) is also likely weigh on Wall Street, with the semiconductor giant plunging by nearly 13 percent in pre-market trading.

Intel is under pressure after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but provided disappointing guidance for the current quarter.

Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday, adding to the strong gains posted during Wednesday's session. The major averages further offset the steep losses posted on Tuesday, with the Dow turning positive for the week.

The major averages ended the day well off their highs of the session but still firmly positive. The Dow climbed 306.78 points or 0.6 percent to 49,384.01, the Nasdaq advanced 211.20 points or 0.9 percent to 23,436.02 and the S&P 500 rose 37.73 points or 0.6 percent to 6,913.35.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's hang Seng Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index is just above the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $1.17 to $60.53 a barrel after tumbling $1.26 to $59.36 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after jumping $75.90 to $4,913.40 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $19.50 to $4,932.90 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.16 yen versus the 158.40 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1739 compared to yesterday's $1.1754.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

10:24 SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
09:28 Marktüberblick: BASF, Intel und Wacker Neuson im Fokus
07:35 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 5‘000-Dollar-Marke im Blick
22.01.26 Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
22.01.26 Julius Bär: 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Societe Generale SA
21.01.26 Die globalen geopolitischen Risiken nehmen zu
20.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Givaudan, Partners Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’680.97 19.60 UJ1BSU
Short 13’952.70 14.00 SXXBOU
Short 14’474.54 8.97 SK8B9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’120.15 23.01.2026 15:20:57
Long 12’589.03 19.45 SHAB3U
Long 12’308.91 13.78 S6EBMU
Long 11’773.31 8.88 SSTBSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Nachmittag Verlust reich
Börsengang der CSG-Aktie setzt positiven Akzent für IPO-Jahr 2026 - Auswirkungen auf die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
BioNTech-Aktie im Blick: FDA treibt Prüfung der Tumortherapie voran
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Freitagvormittag im Minus
DroneShield-Aktie verliert: Freigabe von Performance-Optionen verunsichert Anleger
Rally bei Gold, Silber & Kupfer: Wird sich der Aufwärtstrend 2026 fortsetzen?
Gold-ETF Schweiz: Warum hierzulande erlaubt ist, was in der EU verboten ist
Zurich-Aktie fester: Beazley lehnt auch verbesserte Offerte ab
TecDAX-Titel Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Carl Zeiss Meditec-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 26/04: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 26/04. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
15:19 Deutsche Börse-News: "Ganz im Zeichen von Davos" (Anleihen Marktbericht)
15:19 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.01.2026 - 15.15 Uhr
15:16 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax nach überstandenem Zoll-Schock auf Richtungssuche
15:13 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Puma sacken ab - Rückschlag für Übernahmefantasie
15:06 ROUNDUP: Hilfe gegen Kälte: EU schickt Stromgeneratoren in die Ukraine
15:04 ROUNDUP/Iran: Exekutionen sind nicht gestoppt - Kriegssorge wächst
15:00 ROUNDUP: Deutschland und Italien vertiefen Zusammenarbeit
14:58 APA ots news: KORREKTUR zu OTS0122 vom 23.01.2026: US-Geldpolitik am...
15:03 UBS-Upgrade lässt AUTO1-Aktie unter die stärksten MDAX-Werte steigen
14:49 APA ots news: US-Geldpolitik am Wendepunkt: Neue Fed-Führung und der Euro-...