SMI 13'243 0.0%  SPI 18'185 0.0%  Dow 48'641 -0.1%  DAX 24'332 0.0%  Euro 0.9302 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'755 0.2%  Gold 4'370 -3.6%  Bitcoin 68'963 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7900 0.1%  Öl 61.9 1.9% 
29.12.2025 14:47:51

U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Monday, giving back ground after turning in a strong performance last week. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.3 percent.

Profit taking may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on recent gains going into the end of the year.

Partly reflecting renewed strength among tech stocks, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended last Thursday's trading at record closing highs before edging slightly lower last Friday.

A pullback by big-name tech companies may weigh on the markets, as shares of Oracle (ORCL) are tumbling by more than 2 percent in pre-market trading.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron Technology (MU) are also seeing notable pre-market weakness after posting strong gains last week.

Overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued, however, as some traders are likely to remain away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Thursday.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of November.

Pending home sales are expected to increase by 0.8 percent in November after jumping by 1.9 percent in October.

After trending higher for several sessions, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing slightly lower.

The S&P 500 reached a new record intraday high in early trading before closing down 2.11 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 6,929.94.

The Dow also edged down 20.19 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 48,710.97, while the Nasdaq slipped 20.21 points or 0.1 percent to 23,593.10.

Despite the choppy trading on the day, the major averages all posted strong gains for the week. While the S&P 500 shot up by 1.4 percent, the Dow and the Nasdaq both jumped by 1.2 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index crept slightly higher and South Korea's Kospi surged by 2.2 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $1.41 to $58.15 a barrel after plunging $1.61 to $56.74 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after jumping $49.90 to $4,552.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $84.30 to $4,460.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.26 yen versus the 156.54 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1767 compared to last Friday's $1.1771.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Bitcoin im Visier: Ripple-Chef mit bullisher Krypto-Prognose für 2026
Rekord-Auftragsbuch bei Electro Optic Systems: EOS-Aktie im Fokus der Analysten
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Ruhiger Handel nach der Weihnachtspause: SMI und DAX wenig bewegt -- Wall Street startet tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Realty Income-Aktie zeigt wenig Bewegung trotz Investition und Dividendenschritt
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
15:19 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 29.12.2025 - 15.15 Uhr
15:15 ROUNDUP: Thailand und Kambodscha wollen Waffenruhe festigen
15:11 ROUNDUP: Drei Euro pro Praxisbesuch? Breite Ablehnung
14:53 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax kaum bewegt
14:41 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Energiekontor profitieren von bestätigten Jahreszielen
14:35 WDH 2/Bahn will 2026 mehr als 23 Milliarden Euro ins Netz stecken
14:29 Kreml: Frieden in der Ukraine rückt näher
14:23 Aktien New York Ausblick: Große Tech-Aktien geben nach
13:51 Selenskyj will US-Sicherheitsgarantien für 30 bis 50 Jahre
13:46 Bundesregierung bleibt nach Trumps Ukraine-Gesprächen zurückhaltend