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09.04.2026 14:57:36

U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground Following Yesterday's Rally

(RTTNews) - Following the substantial rally seen in the previous session, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.3 percent.

Traders may look to cash in on Wednesday's strong gains amid concerns about the fragility of the ceasefire in the Middle East, with Iran accusing the U.S. and Israel of violating the agreement.

Iran's deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh claimed in an interview with the BBC that Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Khatibzadeh argued Israeli attacks on Lebanon earlier in the day were an "intentional grave violation" of the ceasefire agreement.

Crude oil futures have shown a notable rebound in reaction to the news, with U.S. crude oil futures spiking by more than 5 percent after plummeting by more than 16 percent on Wednesday.

"There is an air of renewed nervousness pervading financial markets after the euphoria which was initially prompted by the US-Iran ceasefire," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

"This agreement already seems to be fraying at the edges - with continued strikes by Israel on Lebanon a key sticking point," he added. "With talks on a lasting deal yet to begin it's understandable that investors are taking a circumspect view."

President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social late Wednesday that U.S. forces would remain in the region until a "real agreement" is reached with Iran and "fully complied with."

Stocks moved sharply higher at the start of trading on Wednesday and continued to turn in a strong performance throughout the session. With the surge, the major averages ended the day at their best closing levels in about a month.

The major averages all showed substantial moves to the upside after ending Tuesday's trading narrowly mixed. The Dow spiked 1,325.46 points or 2.9 percent to 47,909.92, the Nasdaq surged 617.15 points or 2.8 percent to 22,635.00 and the S&P 500 shot up 165.96 points or 2.5 percent to 6,782.81.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both slid by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets have also moved back to the downside. While the German DAX Index is down by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $5.09 to $99.50 a barrel after diving $18.54 to $94.41 barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after advancing $92.50 to $4,777.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $10.70 to $4,766.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.06 yen versus the 158.58 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1683 compared to yesterday's $1.1662.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

11:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Absicherung und Diversifikation/Swisscom – Ein starkes Quartal
09:25 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
09:16 SMI-Anleger reagieren erleichtert
08:15 Transocean im Spannungsfeld von Zyklik und Offshore-Renaissance
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’615.52 19.28 SEWB5U
Short 13’916.29 13.38 SA6BMU
Short 14’400.72 8.89 S29BTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’085.51 09.04.2026 14:56:04
Long 12’501.79 19.57 SN8B6U
Long 12’218.78 13.80 S0FBUU
Long 11’728.62 8.98 SHXB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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