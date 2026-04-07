U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground As Trump Ramps Up Rhetoric Against Iran

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.4 percent.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes as trader are keeping a close even on developments in the Middle East as an 8 pm ET deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump approaches.

Trump has threatened to attack Iran's power plants and bridges if Tehran fails to reach a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy route.

Continuing to ramp up his rhetoric, Trump warned in a recent post on Truth Social, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will."

The president claimed that a "different, smarter, and less radicalized" regime is now in charge of Iran and suggested something revolutionarily wonderful can happen.

"WHO KNOWS?" Trump posted, adding to uncertainty on Wall Street. "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday but largely maintained a positive bias before ending the day mostly higher. With the upward move, the major averages added to the strong gains posted last week.

The major averages finished the day not far off their highs of the session. The Nasdaq advanced 117.16 points or 0.5 percent to 21,996.34, the S&P 500 climbed 29.14 points or 0.4 percent to 6,611.83 and the Dow rose 165.21 points or 0.4 percent to 46,669.88.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while China's Shanghai Composite Index increased by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is marginally lower and the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $2.57 to $114.98 a barrel after advancing $0.87 to $112.41 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after rising $5 to $4,684.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $1 to $4,685.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 159.78 yen compared to the 159.68 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1564 compared to yesterday's $1.1541.