Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’835 -2.0%  SPI 17’739 -2.0%  Dow 46’806 -1.5%  DAX 23’216 -1.6%  Euro 0.9006 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’611 -1.9%  Gold 5’093 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’055 2.9%  Dollar 0.7796 0.0%  Öl 104.4 11.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Henkel vz-Analyse: Equal Weight-Bewertung von Barclays Capital für Aktie
Kein Kriegs-Boom: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK, TKMS und MTU uneins
Richemont-Aktie: Was Analysten im Februar vom Papier halten
Apple übernimmt Ein-Mann-Startup: Was hinter dem Invrs.io-Deal steckt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
09.03.2026 13:50:06

U.S. Stocks May Extend Sell-Off As Oil Prices Continue To Soar

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Monday, adding to the steep losses posted last week. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 1.0 percent.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes amid an extended surge by the price of crude oil, which has skyrocketed above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022.

Oil prices are extending last week's spike amid ongoing concerns about the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The continued increase comes following reports major oil producers Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are cutting production.

With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed due to Iranian threats against tankers, the countries are purportedly running out of storage space.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump called the spike in oil prices a "a very small price to pay" for national security and claimed prices will "drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over."

"Tipping over the $100 a barrel level has major implications from a psychological and economical perspective," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell..

He added, "It significantly raises the chances of a sharp jump in inflation and interest rates shifting to a completely different path than the market had priced in only two weeks ago."

Stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Friday, adding to the losses posted in the previous session. With the steep losses on the day, the Dow and the Nasdaq dropped to their lowest closing levels in over three months and the S&P 500 hit a two-month closing low.

The major averages all finished the day firmly in negative territory. The Nasdaq plunged 361.31 points or 1.6 percent to 22,387.68, the S&P 500 tumbled 90.69 points or 1.3 percent to 6,740.02 and the Dow slumped 453.19 points or 1.0 percent to 47,501.55.

For the week, the Dow plummeted by 3.0 percent, the S&P 500 dove by 2.0 percent and the Nasdaq shed 1.2 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 5.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 1.4 percent.

The major European markets have also shown significant moves to the downside. The French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.9 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are skyrocketing $9.33 to $100.23 a barrel after soaring $9.89 to $90.90 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after jumping $80 to $5,158.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slumping $48.40 to $5,110.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 158.40 yen versus the 157.79 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1561 compared to last Friday's $1.1618.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist

Filtern oder Sortieren? Thomas Vittner zeigt am Dienstagabend, wie du Aktien objektiv sortierst, statt sie voreilig zu löschen. Lerne ein System für echte Treffsicherheit kennen!

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:49 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Berichtssaison auf der Zielgeraden
09:29 Marktüberblick: Ölpreis-Schock im Fokus
09:13 SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
08:13 Wie Goldman Sachs die globalen Finanzmärkte prägte
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
05.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Banco Santander SA, UBS Group AG
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’375.01 19.40 B77S2U
Short 13’657.88 13.64 SW9B4U
Short 14’166.54 8.88 B62SOU
SMI-Kurs: 12’835.02 09.03.2026 13:45:35
Long 12’271.71 19.12 SH7B4U
Long 11’991.19 13.64 SQFBLU
Long 11’474.98 8.91 B1SSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.