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23.07.2026 14:54:23

U.S. Stocks May Come Under Pressure Amid Negative Reaction To Alphabet, Tesla Earnings

(RTTNews) - After ending yesterday's choppy session in the red, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.8 percent.

A negative reaction to earnings news from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) is likely to weigh on Wall Street, with the tech giants seeing significant pre-market weakness.

Shares of Alphabet are tumbling by 5.3 percent in pre-market trading after the Google parent reported better than expected second quarter results but raised its capital spending forecast.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is also plunging by 7.6 percent in pre-market trading after reporting weaker than expected second quarter earnings along with a surge in capital spending.

The downward momentum on Wall Street also comes amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures surging by more than 4 percent and jumping back above $90 a barrel.

The spike by crude oil prices comes after Yemen's Houthis claimed they had attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea for violating their maritime blockade.

President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the U.S. would hold Iran responsible if the militant group continues the attacks.

Following the strength seen during Tuesday's session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing in negative territory.

The Nasdaq slid 146.30 points or 0.6 percent to 25,690.90 and the S&P 500 edged down 10.24 points or 0.1 percent to 7,498.96. The narrower Dow spent most of the day in positive territory but closed down 6.06 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 52,218.58.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are soaring $4.01 to $90.84 a barrel after surging $2.49 to $86.83 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after jumping $75.50 to $4,151.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $78.10 to $4,073.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 163.67 yen versus the 163.13 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1380 compared to yesterday's $1.1410.

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’758.57 19.88 SJBE8U
Short 15’093.37 13.57 SLSB2U
Short 15’636.59 8.95 S1BOOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’101.02 23.07.2026 14:47:33
Long 13’569.37 19.09 S0BF1U
Long 13’294.29 13.70 SPB9EU
Long 12’713.06 8.84 SKPBQU
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